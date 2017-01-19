36°
‘Concerned’: How power price pushed BSL to cut jobs, production

Tegan Annett
19th Jan 2017

BOYNE Smelter has blamed "criminal" electricity prices for predicted job cuts.

General manager of Boyne Smelter Limited, Joe Rea said the Boyne Island operation was the victim to Queensland's dysfunctional electricity prices, with the company set to cut production and jobs in coming weeks.

Mr Rea said they held little confidence the electricity prices would ease or drop, leaving them no other option but to cut production.

The company will cut production by up to 45,000 tonnes, meaning jobs will be lost.

When asked at yesterday's press conference whether the jobs losses would be in the tens or the hundreds, Mr Rea said this would be confirmed in coming weeks.

 

 

Boyne Smelters general manager operations Joe Rea announced job cuts due to increased power prices.
Boyne Smelters general manager operations Joe Rea announced job cuts due to increased power prices. Mike Richards GLA200117bsljobs

Mr Rea said BSL would no longer "be able to sustain today's workforce numbers" when it came to its 1000 on-site employees including 100 contractors .

"I've always got a tenancy to look out for people at BSL but we will work through the details," he said.

"It would make sense to have some contractors in our operation, (workers) are understandably concerned.

"We have this great mantra of mates looking out for mates in the workforce it's a great Australian spirit we have in the workforce."

Mr Rea said it was a "sad reality" the company had ongoing issues with securing a competitive power deal for 15% of its electricity usage for 2017.

The spot price of electricity, which is by the Queensland electricity grid, sky-rocketed from $66.80M MWh to $12,000-$14,000 MWh in one week.

But the heartache doesn't end there, Mr Rea said home owners and other businesses will also feel the pinch with home electricity bills.

 

 

"The working class people will be affected too ... It's criminal," he said.

The smelter became a part owner of the NRG Power Station in Gladstone in 1994 and at the time agreed on a 810 megawatts annual power usage deal was made, current until 2029.

While negotiations are continuing to increase that amount, the smelter is forced to purchase the remaining 15% (140-150MW) from the open market.

In comparison, the 150MW is enough energy to power every home on the Gold Coast.

"It takes months, not weeks, to bring the smelter back to a stable full capacity, and that can only happen if and when power prices become competitive," Mr Rea said.

This year's curtailment could mean a lost revenue of about $108 million at the current $US1805 a tonne London Metal Exchange price, according to the Financial Review.

It's the second time BSL has curtailed its production due to high electricity prices after a spike in January 2014. There were, however, no job losses on that occasion.

"We managed to do that we saw some clear air at the end of quarter one of 2014," he said.

"We could see them coming back to reasonable level.

"I don't see that today."

