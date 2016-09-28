'If I wanted you dead, you'd be dead': Boyne crabber

Alan Grayson is furious with the ongoing thefts of crabs and pots in the region.

A CRABBER threatened to "knock out" another crabber in a verbal dispute between two fishermen in their boats on the Boyne River.

LISTEN | The brutal business of crabbing in Gladstone

Alan Grayson, 47, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to causing public nuisance at South Trees inlet, Boyne River, on November 24 last year, and assault.

The court heard there was no actual physical assault and Grayson believed the man previously stole his crabs.

Alan Grayson threaten 'knock out' another crabber: Mr Grayson explains the territorial tussle between crabbers in Boyne waters.

Police prosecutor Gavin Reece said the man was a part-time crabber and checking pots when he saw Grayson and activated an audio recorder because the men had issues before.

Part of Grayson's verbal exchange was read to the court including: "Righto "expletive" want to sort it out."

"I've got nothing to sort out, the man replied.

"You got a big mouth... you going around wanting to ring the water police.

"If I wanted you dead you'd be dead "expletive", have you got a contract on me," said Grayson.

"I'm going to knock you out f***ing "expletive".

CRABBERS BEHAVING BADLY |

>>Crabber on '10 can' XXXX binge caught out

>>Crabber fined $35,000 for pot interference

>>Crabber fed up with 'scum' raiding pots overnight

Mr Reece said the man told police Grayson had clenched his fists, appeared ready to throw punches, and he felt threatened by him.

Mr Reece said Grayson told police the argument went both ways and that the other man had been saying things to him.

Mr Reece explained to the court there was "a lot of animosity" between crabbers and fishers in the Gladstone region.

He said previous encounters between the two men had not been civil "so the complainant took it upon himself to record".

"That's how the industry is. Crab pots are being stolen and communication between crabbers has been aggressive," Mr Reece said.

The court heard police were not informed until this year and Grayson only interviewed this month.

Lawyer Jun Pepito said Grayson worked as a carpenter and fisherman and had 50 crab pots in the area.

"It stems from when he caught him taking some of his pots. He tried to contact water police no one assisted him. He tried to ring Gladstone police who advised him it was water police," Mr Pepito claimed.

Mr Pepito said the incident happened nearly a year ago and Grayson did not think anything of it until getting charged.

Magistrate Melanie Ho queried why the matter had taken so long to go before the court, saying it was not clear why there had been a delay.

Ms Ho said there was no actual violence, there had been history between the men, and Grayson was entitled to leniency as he co-operated with police with no like offences.

She found the facts did not constitute an assault, and convicted and fined Grayson $300 for public nuisance.