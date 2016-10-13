OPINION: Greed! I'm fed up with Gladstone's fuel prices

RIPE OLD RIP OFF: Fuel prices are edging on 130c a litre, just after reaching historic lows.

LOCAL fuel prices are all relative to competition, collusion, greed and postcode.

They have not one iota to do with current global oil prices, which are hitting an all-time low!

It appears motorists on the Sunshine Coast have been taken for a ride. While the Gold Coast, the more popular tourist centre for holidays and visitors, sold unleaded for 106.9c consistently over the last school holidays, servos in many regions were charging the top of the cycle price, with Brisbane prices fluctuated depending on postcode. It irks some motorists, who have little alternative to paying the asking price.

The tyranny of distance in regional and rural areas restricts choice, public transport being what it is.

The State Government creams off the 10% GST, regardless of the going retail price. The higher the retail price, the greater its revenue. They will never investigate the anomalies in pricing while they benefit. They will never bite the hand that feeds them.

The Federal Government gets the excise regardless.

While the OPEC nations, and other global oil-rich nations are crying poor, relying on global pricing for their budgets, there is a move afoot to artificially restrict production and consequently raise prices, which will have a flow-on effect here, exacerbating motorists' pain.

It appears we are at the mercy of global politics and economics, regarding oil supply and demand.

The nations rich in oil are under great pressure from internal conflict, civil war and corruption.

Their citizens are rarely compensated for their oil status, while corruption is rife.

Here lack of competition and political will, ensure motorists will always be subject to historically expanding profit margins of distributors.