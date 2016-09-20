27°
News

Bowls club faces $18k loss from weekend break in: Listen

Campbell Gellie
| 20th Sep 2016 5:12 PM
Gladstone Police are looking for this man who broke into the Mount Larcom Bowls Club, Mount Larcom State School and Mount Larcom Community Pool.
Gladstone Police are looking for this man who broke into the Mount Larcom Bowls Club, Mount Larcom State School and Mount Larcom Community Pool. Queensland Police Service

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

MOUNT Larcom Bowls Club could be as much as $18,000 out of pocket after it was broken into on Sunday night.

>> Police search for man involved in Mount Larcom break in spree

The bowls club was broken into as well as the community pool and Mount Larcom State School in a series of break and enters on the same night.

Club manager John Edgerton said the club with 24 full members and 20 casual would be down about $18,000 after it repaired the damages from the break-in, plus the money and alcohol that was stolen.

 

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  break in, mount larcom

Bowls club faces $18k loss from weekend break in: Listen

Bowls club faces $18k loss from weekend break in: Listen

MOUNT Larcom Bowls Club could be as much as $18,000 out of pocket after it was broken into on Sunday night.

New traineeships suited for locals without LNG experience

PLAN B: GLNG may run below capacity.

New career opportunities in Gladstone's LNG industry.

Census deadline: Days left to avoid a hefty fine

The web page of the Australian Bureau of Statistics shows that it is unavailable, in Sydney, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2016. An official said Wednesday Australia's first attempt to conduct a census online was in disarray after several cyberattacks on the website. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)

Time is running out to submit your census forms.

Rio Tinto wants to give your business an interest free loan

Rio Tinto wants to give Gladstone businesses an interest free loan.

Gladstone businesses to benefit from Rio fund

Local Partners

LETTER: 'Who do these politicians think they are?'

Who do these people, supposedly representing the Australian public, think they are?

Fluoride removal: Will Mackay follow Gladstone's lead?

FLUORIDE ON THE WAY: Rous Water has announced the fluoride will be in the shire's water by the end of August. Photo Graham Broadhead / Ballina Shire Advocate

WILL Gladstone create a domino-effect in removing fluoride?

GECC rakes in $30k profit with more big shows to come

Many other regional cities have convention centres. Pictured is Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre.

The GECC recorded a $30,383 profit last month

Latest deals and offers

Sophie Turner not prepared for Game of Thrones to end

Sophie Turner not prepared for Game of Thrones to end

SOPHIE Turner admits she "doesn't know what she's going to do with her life" when 'Game of Thrones' ends because it has been her "life" for seven years.

Jim Carrey hit with lawsuit over girlfriend's death

Jim Carrey

Carrey accused of giving girlfriend drugs she overdosed on

Chris Pratt is taking a break from acting

CHRIS Pratt has revealed he is taking a six-month break

Maisie Williams' future fears

Maisie Williams is "nervous" about the future without having GoT

Penguins, facebook and Lamb of God

Lamb of God will tour Australia with Slipknot in October. Photo Contributed

We talk to Lamb of God singer Randy Blythe

Ne Obliviscaris to do home tour

NE OBLIVISCARIS announce The World Their Canvas - Australian Tour 2016 with special guests The Ocean (Germany) & Jack The Stripper.Photo Contributed

NE OBLIVISCARIS announce The World Their Canvas - Australian Tour

Rami Malek cried over Jimmy Kimmel at Emmys

Surprise win for Rami ended in tears at Emmys

4 x Strata Titled Townhouses with &gt;6% Nett Return

Unit 1-4/9 Cowan Close, South Gladstone 4680

House 8 4 4 $425,000

Owner motivated to sell now - don't miss this perfect investment opportunity! - Fixed term leases on all units - 4 x 2 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom Townhouses - Fully...

RECEIVERS&#39; SALE FIVE BEDROOM HOME IN RIVER RANCH

11 Riverview Drive, River Ranch 4680

House 5 2 2 Price Upon...

Five bedroom dwelling on 9.9 acres (approx) of land Lot 77 on RP611759 Featuring: *Timber kitchen with butler's pantry *Formal and informal living, plus separate...

Affordable Luxury With Spectacular Views

19 Auckland Street, Gladstone 4680

House 3 2 2 All Reasonable...

Stop Looking! This is the home that you have been waiting for and it will not disappoint. If you are in the market for a home in a top position with magnificent...

Spacious family home awaits its new owners!

30 Lomandra Street, Boyne Island 4680

House 4 2 1 Auction

Boasting spacious living rooms, low maintenance yard and large bedrooms, this value-plus residence should be inspected quickly! This lowset, low maintenance...

Absolutely Magnificent

8 Sunrise Place, New Auckland 4680

House 5 3 6 OFFERS INVITED

Welcome to 8 Sunrise Place, situated in the prestigious Parksville Estate. This is a once-in-a-lifetime dream property and with an endless list of features, you...

Lakeside Living At An Affordable Price

10 Weatherly Court, Clinton 4680

House 3 1 2 $220,000

Have you ever dreamt of living beside a lake and sitting out the back of your home and listening to all the different birdlife playing and singing at your back...

INDUSTRIAL WORKSHOP + OFFICE ON BENARABY ROAD

54B Benaraby Road, Toolooa 4680

Commercial - SINGLE STORY COLORBOND WORKSHOP OF 152M2 WITH TWO ROLLER DOORS FOR ... PLEASE CALL

- SINGLE STORY COLORBOND WORKSHOP OF 152M2 WITH TWO ROLLER DOORS FOR ACCESS. - 6 METRE HIGH SHED, THREE PHASE POWER AND HIGH BAY LIGHTING - 42M2 OFFICE BUILDING...

AVAILABLE FOR PRE-LEASE : MODERN TILT PANEL WAREHOUSES

Sheds 1&2/39 Warne Street, South Gladstone 4680

- MODERN TILT PANEL DESIGN WITH STYLISH USE OF GLASS AND CLADDING. ... BY NEGOTIATION

- MODERN TILT PANEL DESIGN WITH STYLISH USE OF GLASS AND CLADDING. - TWO WAREHOUSES AVAILABLE RANGING IN SIZE FROM 227M2 TO 239M2. - 4.8 METRE HIGH ROLLER DOOR...

233m2 INDUSTRIAL WAREHOUSE ON CHAPPLE STREET

Shed C/16 - 18 Chapple Street, Gladstone 4680

- 289M2 WAREHOUSE OFFERING GOOD ACCESS AND SIGNAGE EXPOSURE TO CHAPPLE STREET ... $1950N/pm+GST

- 289M2 WAREHOUSE OFFERING GOOD ACCESS AND SIGNAGE EXPOSURE TO CHAPPLE STREET - HIGH BAY SHED WITH ROLLER DOOR FOR ACCESSS - SECURE COMPLEX - VERY AFFORDABLE...

1079M2 INDUSTRIAL WAREHOUSE - TENANT WANTS OUT!

12 Roseanna Street, Clinton 4680

- STAND ALONE, MODERN LOOKING 1079M2 INDUSTRIAL WAREHOUSE THAT WOULD SUIT A ... ALL OFFERS...

- STAND ALONE, MODERN LOOKING 1079M2 INDUSTRIAL WAREHOUSE THAT WOULD SUIT A WIDE VARIETY OF BUSINESSES. - TOTAL BLOCK SIZE 2,306M2 - THREE ROLLER DOORS FOR...

Gladstone's 35 cheapest rental properties, all under $100

PERFECT if you are saving for a home, or just want to save full stop

Gladstone's 10 cheapest properties on the market

YOU won't find property cheaper than this in Gladstone.

SOLD: Historic hotel finds new owner

Post Office Hotel Grafton Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

Pub in new hands and heading in a brand new direction

Peppers Airlie Beach put on the market

ON THE MARKET: Peppers Airlie Beach is being for recievership sale by CBRE Hotels and PRD Nationwide Airlie Beach.

Peppers Airlie Beach is being offered for sale.

'Driven out': Gladstone locals return to cheap rent

GLADSTONE locals “driven out” by skyrocketing rents are returning.

Whitsundays resort could be bought for $15m

Peppers Airlie Beach.

Whitsundays hotel sale expected to fetch at least $15m