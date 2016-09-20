Bowls club faces $18k loss from weekend break in: Listen

Gladstone Police are looking for this man who broke into the Mount Larcom Bowls Club, Mount Larcom State School and Mount Larcom Community Pool.

MOUNT Larcom Bowls Club could be as much as $18,000 out of pocket after it was broken into on Sunday night.

>> Police search for man involved in Mount Larcom break in spree

The bowls club was broken into as well as the community pool and Mount Larcom State School in a series of break and enters on the same night.

Club manager John Edgerton said the club with 24 full members and 20 casual would be down about $18,000 after it repaired the damages from the break-in, plus the money and alcohol that was stolen.