Bowls club faces $18k loss from weekend break in: Listen

MOUNT Larcom Bowls Club could be as much as $18,000 out of pocket after it was broken into on Sunday night.
>> Police search for man involved in Mount Larcom break in spree
The bowls club was broken into as well as the community pool and Mount Larcom State School in a series of break and enters on the same night.
Club manager John Edgerton said the club with 24 full members and 20 casual would be down about $18,000 after it repaired the damages from the break-in, plus the money and alcohol that was stolen.