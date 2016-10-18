27°
News

Worker's ute 'uninsured' in drink driving tree crash

Ross Irby | 18th Oct 2016 7:34 PM Updated: 9:21 PM
Lochlan Philip
Lochlan Philip

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A MERRY birthday bash for a mate left Lochlan Philips in strife when his fast food craving sent him crashing into a tree.

Philips, 20, was nearly five times the legal limit when he wrecked his Nissan Patrol 4WD in the crash at Tannum Sands.

Philips pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to driving under the influence at 8.30pm on Sunday, July 31. He had a blood alcohol level of .231.

Magistrate Melanie Ho told Philips it was one of the highest readings to come before her.

Police prosecutor Gavin Reece said witnesses told officers at the scene that Philips struck a tree on the Hampton Dr median strip.

They said he appeared to be heavily intoxicated and in shock.

Philips was taken by ambulance to Gladstone Base Hospital where a blood sample gave the .231 reading.

Lawyer Bradley Krebs said Philips suffered facial injuries including fractured sinuses, broken teeth, cuts and abrasions.

His uninsured Nissan Patrol, worth $6500, was written off.

Mr Krebs said the facts were not in dispute. He said Philips had well and truly got caught up at a friend's birthday party and "overindulged" that afternoon, his judgment significantly impaired.

Mr Krebs said Philips was four kilometres from home when he stopped off at a fast food drive-through.

When Philips drove off he leant down into the passenger footwell to grab his food and the Nissan veered off the road and slammed into the tree.

"He has no traffic history. He is no hoon who needs to be kept on a tight leash," Mr Krebs said.

"He fully co-operated with police and recognises he should not have been driving.

He is not a drinker and it was a one-off binge.

"He did a safety awareness tutorial and has suffered economically."

Mr Krebs said the former rugby league player had to have his dental damage fixed and later faced the cost of having an Interlock device fitted so he could drive, "a further sting in the tail".

Ms Ho fined Philips $1300 and disqualified his licence for 12 months, saying she reduced this because he had no criminal or traffic offences and had done the driving course.

"It is an exceptionally high alcohol reading," Ms Ho said.

"You hit a tree that jumped out in front of you and have suffered a lot."

She said the incident made no sense for someone with no history.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  court gladstone gladstonecourt gladstonemagistratescourt gladstone region

Heartbroken mum remembers 'energetic' child after Taipan bite

Heartbroken mum remembers 'energetic' child after Taipan...

HEARTBREAKING reality of seeing a once-energetic young boy struggle to walk after Taipan bite.

UPDATE: Coles shopping centre rejected, again

This is the plan for the new Coles store.

COLES mounts challenge to councillors rejection of shopping centre.

He dumps girlfriend on dirt track, then grabs her bank card

Man dumps lover up remote dirt track and demands her bank card.

23 sales that will send Gladstone bargain hunters crazy

OFF TRACK: Sims Metal Management Gladstone yard supervisor Steve Matthews with two locomotives he would have worked on in the 70s and 80s.

BARGAINS galore in Gladstone this weekend.

Local Partners

23 sales that will send Gladstone bargain hunters crazy

TOOLS, boats, cars, TVs, stereos ... Bargains galore in Gladstone this weekend.

Your chance to win

$1000 TOY VOUCHER
Learn More

UPDATE: 'Tight' timline for Harvey Rd traffic lights

The crossing at Clinton State School notorious for near-misses, which students will be forced to use regularly if council's proposal is followed through.

COUNCIL will be in a race against the clock to fix Harvey Rd

Banjo man's wild and worldly ride into 'Gothic Australiana'

Harry Jakamarra will bring his blistering banjo skills to Yamba on Sunday.

Harry Jakamarra brings powerful lyrics and raw sound to Yamba

Barry Gibb is coming to Bluesfest 2017

FANS: Barry Gibb talks to a fan next to a cardboard cutout of his young self.

Aged 70, Gibb has re-launched his solo music career with a new album

Tim Finn headlining at Airlie Beach Music Festival

Music veteran Tim Finn from New Zealand will headline the Airlie Beach Music Festival.

Tim Finn: "It's the kind of festival that artists love"

Azealia Banks is distraught

Azealia Banks is distraught

AZEALIA Banks is feeling "distraught and disheartened" following an alleged row with Russell Crowe.

Kim Kardashian West taking 'much-needed time off'

"Keeks is taking some much needed time off."

Lady Gaga's battle with 'negative thoughts'

Lady Gaga thinks being a woman "ain't easy". The 30-year-old pop star thinks all women share many of the same life struggles and has admitted the situation is pulling her "apart". She reflected: "Many women, no matter their race, colour, religion, go through the same issues with men, bodies, minds. A lot of women shut down, as they don't feel heard. It ain't easy. I know it is pulling me apa

Lady Gaga opens up on battle with "negative thoughts"

Band to play new material on national tour

Caligula's Horse are the Opeth support and have a national tour coming your way. Photo Contributed

Caligula's Horse announced as Opeth tour supports

In Hearts Wake announces three new local gigs

In Hearts Wake will play the all tour dates with Slipknot and Lamb of God. Photo Contributed

New shows mark the end of the metal band's relentless tour schedule

Russell Crowe accused of grabbing rapper by throat

Azealia Banks has reportedly filed a police report

Kim Kardashian robbers 'knew security code'

Kim Kardashian

"They acted like they had all the time in the world."

FAB LOCATION AND PRICE TO BOOT

5 Marlock Court, Kin Kora 4680

House 3 2 2 $138,000

A lovely family home that has only had the one owner is now on the market. Three bedrooms with a neat bathroom - a full size bath and separate shower. The kitchen...

Looking For An Ideal Block For Your Dream Home..?

68 Iris Road, Kirkwood 4680

Residential Land If you have been searching for the perfect block of land in ... $200,000

If you have been searching for the perfect block of land in a premium residential estate, then your search is over as this is one of the best priced blocks in this...

FREEHOLD MOTEL - OPPORTUNITY KNOCKS FOR FRESH START

6 Scenery Street, West Gladstone 4680

Commercial LJ Hooker Gladstone is pleased to offer for sale the Freehold property ... EOI CLOSING 4PM...

LJ Hooker Gladstone is pleased to offer for sale the Freehold property of the Mawarra Motel, located at 6 Scenery Street, West Gladstone QLD 4680. The Mawarra...

EXCEPTIONAL QUALITY LIVING

2/2-4 Beezley Street, Glen Eden 4680

Unit 3 3 2 $189,999

Newly completed complex with a high standard of accommodation and quality living. Located less than 5 minutes from the CBD from Glenlyon Road and you are straight...

PRICED TO SELL! ACT NOW! UPDATED AND READY TO GO!

325 J Hickey Avenue, Clinton 4680

House 3 1 2 Reduced...

This home offers very little for the new owner to do. The exterior has been recently painted giving a fresh appearance. Internally the flooring has been updated...

SPLIT LEVEL DESIGN WITH MULTIPLE AREAS...ENTRY LEVEL BUY...HIGHLY MOTIVATED SELLER

4 Allunga Drive, Glen Eden 4680

House 3 2 1 $199,000

Here's a great opportunity to purchase this solid high set home in the more established area in Glen Eden. This property has been an investment for the last...

MODERN TILT SLAB SHED IN AIRPORT INDUSTRIAL ESTATE

Shed 6/14 Helen Street, Clinton 4680

- MODERN TILT UP PANEL DESIGNED COMPLEX WITH EXCELLENT STREET APPEAL - ... POA

- MODERN TILT UP PANEL DESIGNED COMPLEX WITH EXCELLENT STREET APPEAL - 413M2 FLOOR AREA, WITH FULLY FITTED OUT AND AIR CONDITIONED OFFICES OVER TWO LEVELS, WITH...

FREEHOLD MULTI TENANTED BUILDING FOR SALE - SOUTH GLADSTONE

146 Off Street, South Gladstone 4680

Commercial - APPROXIMATELY 412M2 OF NET LETTABLE AREA - SHOP 1 - 198M2 ... $875,000 + GST

- APPROXIMATELY 412M2 OF NET LETTABLE AREA - SHOP 1 - 198M2 PLUS 70.5M2 OF MEZZANINE - CURRENTLY VACANT, SUIT RETAIL OR OFFICE - SHOP 2 - 67.2M2 - CURRENTLY...

Quality..Style..Luxury - This Is The Lifestyle You&#39;ve Been Dreaming About!

Unit 501/35 Lord Street, Gladstone 4680

Unit 4 3 2 OFFERS AROUND...

LJ Hooker Gladstone are proud to introduce this luxurious penthouse apartment at the "Aspex" that offers you an opulent 303m2 penthouse with sky terrace and boasts...

Stylish Home In Seaview Heights On A Massive 1049m2 Block

31 J Hickey Avenue, Clinton 4680

House 4 1 2 OFFERS OVER...

LJ Hooker Gladstone are very pleased to introduce 31 J Hickey Avenue to the property market and would encourage any astute buyer looking to buy a good solid...

Cramptons sell luxurious multi-million dollar home

36 Tourist Rd

The home has views of Table Top Mountain and the Lockyer Valley

5 Gladstone properties on the market for under $100K

BARGAIN: All of these properties have mortgage repayments available from well under $100 each week.

ALL of these properties have mortgage repayments well under $100.

Old Coast timber mill to become $20m housing estate

The developer has described Beerwah as a 'growth corridor'.

Hinterland town to see new $20m master-planned development

'Realistic pricing': Gladstone property bouncing back

Kirkwood for Real Estate, October 13, 2016.

Property gurus say an oversupply is still affecting the market.

Sunshine Coast shines at master builders' night of nights

Orange is the New Black.

Coast in spotlight at 2016 Queensland Master Builders Awards

First-time homebuyers pick up house for HOW MUCH?

This two-bedroom workers cottage on Appin St in Nanango sold for $77,500.

A YOUNG couple has snapped up their first home