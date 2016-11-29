30°
Booze, floaties and sunshine: Get ready for the 2017 Raft Up party

Sarah Barnham
| 29th Nov 2016 11:49 AM
Organisore of the Boyne RIver Raft Up party said it was a huge success. Photos: Chris Foey.
BOOZE, blow-up rafts along the river, sunshine and meeting new people is what's promised at next year's Raft Up Party.

Partygoers will take to the Boyne River mouth on January 7 armed with their inflatable rafts and eskies, to float down the river to raise money for the RACQ-CQ Rescue Helicopter.

But organiser Chris Faux said it was also a community event everyone should get involved in for a good time.

"We don't often have events like this, legally where you can drift down a river, surrounded by friends, able to enjoy a drink,” he said.

"Last year we had a great turn out and raised over $500 for charity.

"We are hoping this year it will be bigger, to raise about $1000 for the rescue helicopter.”

An event made on Facebook with an open invitation has already attracted about 300 people, with more than 100 confirming they will be there.

"Just turn up,” Mr Faux said.

"Bring a donation for the cause, enjoy a day out on the water, having an awesome day with the locals.”

All rafts will launch from the riverside at noon, and will end at the Tannum Sands boat ramp.

