Boost to Mt Larcom cafe from Best in Business win

Julie Beel accepts her best cafe award from Darryl Branthwaite last year.

A BEST in Business award win last year doubled Julie Beel's business as word spread quickly on her famous pies and sausage rolls.

Each week the Mt Larcom Cafe and Collectables owner makes 2500 of the pastry delights, which she says are well and truly her most popular sellers.

Ms Beel makes them fresh too, whipping together 800 pies and 600 sausage rolls every two days.

Her list of ingredients could be the best kept secret at Mount Larcom.

She said some staff members knew how to make her pies and sausage rolls, but there was one ingredient she would not tell anyone.

"I'm never going to let that one out, it's always been a secret,” Ms Beel said.

"I have to travel four hours south to get the secret ingredient ... I buy it in bulk.”

The 2015 Best in Business best cafe award winner said she has received more nominations this year than last year.

She said some customers were nominating her for individual service too.

"It boosts my ego a little bit,” she laughed.

"I'll do anything for anyone, I'm so easy going and that's rubbed off on the staff too.

"They have the same sort of friendly, meet and greet feel and that's what people love about this cafe.”

Ms Beel said the support from locals and travellers hasn't slowed down in the past 12 months.

She said her business was "booming”.

After the win Ms Beel spread the news on Facebook, Tripadvisor and on the two-way to the truckies and travellers.

It's no secret in the small town that she's chuffed about her achievements too.

"From the awards last year I have to say it did boost my business,” she said.

"I have the award hanging up out the front.

"One of the locals pinched it the other day though.

"I knew exactly who it was and where he lived, so I drove around there and demanded he give it back.”

Nominations are open for this year's Best in Business Awards.

Nominations forms can be mailed to 'The 2016 Best in Business Awards', PO Box 351, Gladstone by no later than October 14.

Tickets are on sale to the gala dinner on November 12 at the Gladstone Events Centre, Yaralla where the winners will be announced.

Tickets are available at The Observer office at 130 Auckland St or phone 49703021 to make your reservation.