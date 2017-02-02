'Boost for business': New Chinese cuisine to open in Gladstone region

YUM: Calliope Central Bowls Club manager Brad Henderson welcomes May Wu, Shelley Su and Caymee Lai who are now serving Chinese food at the club.

IT'S a mix of the classic pub favourites, chicken parmy, burgers and steaks with Chinese cuisine that's set to spice up the Calliope Central Bowls Club.

From yesterday, the not-for-profit organisation rented out its kitchen to The Village Wok Inn, making the club the only permanent spot selling Chinese food in Calliope.

Club owner Brad Henderson said he hoped the diversification of the club and variety would bring in more customers.

But it looks like it's already working, with the launch of the new cuisine attracting more than 100 bookings the first night.

"We decided to do something different,” he said.

"We did it really tough that year, and were looking for ways to bring back the customers, and bring them something they want.

"It's definitely going to be a boost for business.”

Don't be fooled, the club will still have its full original menu, but Mr Henderson said he was especially looking forward to the hot sizzling plate, which will be a special on the new menu.

"It (the new menu) has a selection of Chinese cuisine, six or seven plates like Mongolian beef, garlic prawns, seafood, honey chicken, black pepper beef and other things.”