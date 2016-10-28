Boost to CQ employment with 125 jobs on offer

MORE than 125 job positions ranging from retail to rail labouring and carpentry is hoped to curb the rising unemployment rates in central Queensland.

CTC - Shaping Futures has filled its website with new job positions available throughout CQ.

CTC general manager Darryl Lapworth said he hoped the influx of jobs would help lower the unemployment rate in central Queensland.

Here are the positions sought:

Rail labourers

Rail welders

Rail Moxy Drivers and operators

Carpenters

Administration

Planner/Scheduler

Retail

Container forklift operators HR

MR Drivers and warehousing

"I believe Central Queensland is on the way out of a jobs recession," Mr Lapworth said.

"The employment climate was definitely at a low for some time, however, with today's announcement of 125 available positons, this is changing."

It is hoped the new opportunities will assist young people find work, after a recent report found Queensland's youth unemployment was up by 0.4%.

"Six months ago CTC had no jobs to fill and employers were worried about their futures.

"CTC has assisted locals into a variety of jobs including rail labourers, welders, carpenters, administration, retail, forklift operators and warehousing staff across Central Queensland and New South Wales."

The business of 30 years works to facilitate jobs, employment, careers and vocational pathways for people in central regional Queensland.

With thousands of rail track jobs available now across the country, CTC are filling positions now with a mission to increase the current 125 available jobs tally.

CTC works with central Queensland employers to facilitate people into jobs.

For more information about how CTC can help you find a job, please visit www.ctcqld.com.au.