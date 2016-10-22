'F*** off dogs': Crash survivor strikes paramedic

PARMEDIC HIT: Bonnie Brodie assaulted a paramedic called to a crash scene to help her.

BONNIE Brodie's night out went horribly wrong after she survived a potentially deadly car crash near Mount Larcom but then went on to hit an ambulance paramedic and kick a police officer.

Brodie, 25, pleaded guilty to unlawful assault of a paramedic at 2am on June 23, obstructing police, failing to supply a blood sample for analysis, failing to comply as a learner driver, using plates on her car that belong to another vehicle, driving an unregistered vehicle.

Prosecutor Barry Stevens said she crashed her vehicle on the Darts Creek Road about 2am and police measured 50m skid marks.

Sergeant Stevens said Brodie was entirely uncooperative, gave a false name and details, while yelling abuse and profanities at the crash scene.

Because of her behaviour Sgt Stevens said police had to travel with the ambulance paramedics to Gladstone Hospital.

"She was unsteady on her feet, grossly intoxicated, unable to provide a breath sample," he said.

"She says she drank that night and that the registration plates were from her boyfriend's vehicle."

Checks found her vehicle was unregistered since August 2015.

Sgt Stevens said because of her aggression police went in the ambulance.

At the hospital she struck an ambulance officer with an open palm that caused him to fall backwards. "She began lashing out. It took four police and two hospital staff to hold her down," Sgt Stevens said.

"She kicked out. Kicked an officer in the leg.

"It took six injections to calm her down."

Sgt Stevens said when she calmed down by 2.40am she told medical staff "f*** off, you're not getting my blood".

"I don't give a f*** you fags, you dogs".

In submission on penalty, Sgt Stevens said: "The community should be given clear indication assaults on ambulance staff or nurses will not be tolerated."

Lawyer Stacey O'Gorman said Brodie suffers anxiety and moved here from Bundaberg to be away from people where she had been experimenting with the drug ice.

Brodie had limited memories of the night and was "deeply ashamed of her behaviour".

Magistrate Melanie Ho sentenced Brodie to two months jail, immediately suspended.

She was released to 18 months supervised probation with counselling.