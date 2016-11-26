BOM warns bushfires, heatwaves to hit Gladstone next month

A CLIMATOLOGIST has warned Gladstone is likely to suffer through heatwaves and bushfires next month as summer kicks in and hot and dry conditions sweep the region.

The Bureau of Meteorology's summer seasonal outlook revealed that Gladstone's maximum average summer time temperature would hit 33 degrees.

BoM gave a 75% chance of between 100ml and 200ml of rain falling during summer, which is considerably down from an average rainfall of 337ml.

"December will be the hottest and driest month this summer and even though we did get wetter conditions than usual in winter, we've got a neutral dry outlook which we don't normally get in Queensland coming into December," BoM climatologist Jeff Sabburge said.

"In Gladstone you've got a 70% chance of above average warmer days so the advice is to definitely look out for heatwaves and bushfires."

Mr Sabburge said the cause of the abnormally hot and dry conditions would result from "westerly winds being pushed further north...bringing drier air from across Australia into Queensland".

But news of scorching summer came as cold comfort to Targinnie cattle farmer Steve Busby, who said if he didn't get decent rain in the next month "things might get desperate".

"If we don't get rain soon we won't have grass for the cattle and they'll start deteriorating," he said.

"If the dry conditions stay we'll have to reduce the number of cattle...which is what happened last year. "The only good thing is that if you sell cattle now you're going to make money."