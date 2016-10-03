BOM: Potential thunderstorms for Gladstone region today

TALK is trending on social media of a looming storm expected to hit the Gladstone region in hours.

Weather experts with the Bureau of Meteorology are tipping a "fast moving" storm to hit the region this afternoon, with gusty winds and brief heavy rainfall.

But BoM forecaster Dean Narramore said the team of meteorologist at the Bureau aren't yet sure if the storm will cross Gladstone.

"But there will definitely be some around the region," he said.

Afternoon and evening thunderstorms forecast east of cloudband with the potential for damaging wind gusts and heavy rainfall #QldStorms pic.twitter.com/024sCjYUyx — BOM Queensland (@BOM_Qld) October 3, 2016

He said trough, at the moment to Rockhampton's west, extended from the low that has wreaked havoc on the nation's southern states over the past few days.

Mr Narramore said BoM hadn't needed to issue a severe weather warning for parts of central Queensland yet, but it hadn't been ruled out.

"At this stage we can't rule out the chance of a severe thunderstorm, but a lot of things have got to come together for it to happen," he said.

Storm Chaser Jeff Higgins has also raised the possibility of severe thunderstorms for eastern Queensland today.

Mr Higgins posted a map of areas encompassing a large swathe of the east coast from north of Mackay to the Fraser Coast, which he believes could be in the path of severe thunderstorm.