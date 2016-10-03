28°
News

BOM: Thunderstorm chance today as trough nears Gladstone

Sarah Barnham
| 3rd Oct 2016 12:37 PM Updated: 1:15 PM
IF YOU woke up on Sunday morning and pulled the blanket over yourself a little bit tighter, there was a reason for it.
IF YOU woke up on Sunday morning and pulled the blanket over yourself a little bit tighter, there was a reason for it. Paul Braven

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IF YOU woke up on Sunday morning and pulled the blanket over yourself a little bit tighter, there was a reason for it.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, Gladstone experienced its coldest October morning on record, with the temperatures dropping to goosebump raising 10 degrees for the region.

That's eight degrees below the average temperature, with meteorologist Mark Trenorden labelling it unusual around this time of year.
 

 

"It's more likely you would see that kind of weather in August and early September," he said.

"It was the result of dry, cool south westerly air which was pushed all the way to the coast."

But don't rush to pull the warmer linen from the cupboard, because the temperatures are set to rise quickly back to normal.

"A surface trough that lies through Queensland will brings patchy rain, showers and isolated thunderstorms," meteorologist Mark said.
 

 

"Today, the trough will moving eastwards and over Gladstone; with a gusty storm forecast and possible showers.

"This morning we will see some cloud and temperatures dropping to 18 degrees, but it will clear with fine conditions to follow the day and temperatures of up to 28 degrees."

Gladstone can also expect a sunny rest of the week and weekend, with temperatures reaching up to 32 degrees on Sunday.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  bureau of meterology, forecast, gladstone, storm, temperature, weather, wids

PHOTOS: Tradies on ready for 'Hilux Heaven' auction

PHOTOS: Tradies on ready for 'Hilux Heaven' auction

PHONES are ringing off the hook at Hassall’s headquarters.

PUBLIC HOLIDAY: What's open and closed in Gladstone today

Here's what's open and what's closed for today's public holiday.

Amazing transformation after 'not breathing' at birth

No Caption

WHEN a young Gladstone girl was born she wasn’t breathing.

'Taking back control' as domestic violence reports increase

TAKING A STAND: DV Connect's Di Mangan and Tash Fee at the Silent Violence Conference in Gladstone.

The need for a crisis centre in Gladstone highlighted in report

Local Partners

New $4m park with modern facilities now open

THE heart of Miriam Vale has had a revamp with the $4m ALf Larson/Lions Park now open.

Your chance to win

$1000 TOY VOUCHER
Learn More

Court closed down for council maintenence

Gladstone Port City Power vs Townsville Heat Mens Basketball. Michael Cedar. Photo Mike Richards / The Observer

COUNCIL advises that use of the court will be limited in this time

Energetic youngsters spellbound by Wonderland

BIG GRINS ALL ROUND: Kym, Billy, Christian and Aidn Jones with the Mad Hatter.

THE school-holiday period can be a hectic time for parents

Latest deals and offers

Victoria Beckham opens up about parenting, Spice Girls

Victoria Beckham opens up about parenting, Spice Girls

VICTORIA Beckham thinks it will be "quite sad" if Geri Horner, Emma Bunton and Mel B perform Spice Girls songs together instead of original material

Kim Kardashian held in hotel room at gunpoint

Kim Kardashian shared this image of her Paris visit, with sister Kourtney. Kim has reportedly been robbed at gunpoint.

Reality television star and

Arnold Schwarzenegger's birthday tribute to lovechild

Arnold Schwarzenegger has paid tribute to his lovechild Joseph Baena on his 19th birthday.

Arnold Schwarzenegger posted sweet tribute to lovechild

Willow Smith: "I feel like I've lived so many lives"

Willow Smith

Will Smith's daughter reveals a spiritual side

Emily Blunt's daughter upset by Girl on the Train trailer

Actor Emily Blunt promoting The Girl on the Train

Emily Blunt stars as a troubled alcoholic

Jessica Mauboy puts record on hold for The Secret Daughter

Jessica Mauboy in a scene from the TV series The Secret Daughter.

SINGER makes her small screen debut as a country town girl.

Affleck's kids can't watch his films until they're 25

Ben Affleck feels 'vulnerable' as a father

THE ULTIMATE IN ACREAGE LIVING

10 Boundary Road, Beecher 4680

House 5 3 8 Expression of...

Thoughtful design and the finest in finishes epitomises every square inch of this exceptional residence. This is undoubtedly, one of Gladstone's most exclusive...

CENTRAL LOCATION AT BARGAIN PRICE

1/17 Central Lane, Gladstone 4680

Unit 2 1 1 $129,000

Perfectly located within walking distance to the beautiful East Shores, the stunning Gladstone Marina and the Business centre, where else would you find this neat...

COULD THIS BE YOUR NEXT HOME??

28 Aspland Street, Clinton 4680

House 3 1 1 $145,000

Tucked away in Clinton, close to Airport and a short distance to schools, local shopping and Harvey Rd Tavern is this little gem. Ideal for the first home buyer...

ENTRY LEVEL UNIT LOCATED ON CBD FRINGE...MUST SELL

5/16 Kent Street, West Gladstone 4680

Unit 2 1 1 $110,000

If you're sick of paying rent and considering buying an affordable unit in Gladstone then don't delay to contact the agent to inspect this new opportunity. This...

Here&#39;s the reasons you should inspect this home:

24 Harrier Avenue, New Auckland 4680

House 3 1 2 $219,000

This house is neatly tucked away in a leafy established suburb surrounded by established solid homes and is crying out for a new family... - It's walking distance...

A GREAT PLACE TO START!

11 Angler Street, Toolooa 4680

House 3 1 2 $189,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is pleased to present 11 Angler Street to the market! With interest rates at an all time low and currently a buyers marketthere is every...

Modern single level living - on easy care Allotment.

6A Hughes Street, South Gladstone 4680

House 3 2 1 $199,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is delighted to be marketing 6a Hughes Street For Sale. Completed in 2014 this modern 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom property is low maintenance...

Tropical Gem West Gladstone

2 Smith Street, West Gladstone 4680

House 3 1 2 $219,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is delighted to be marketing 2 Smith Street For Sale. You are sure to enjoy the fantastic convenience that this central West Gladstone...

Big House - Big Convenience !!!

3 Clark Street, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 1 $163,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is delighted to be marketing 3 Clark Street For Sale. A great benefit of living at this address is that you'll be able to leave the car...

FIRST HOME BUYERS....DON&#39;T MISS OUT!

59 Flounder street, Toolooa 4680

House 3 1 2 $210,000

RAINE and HORNE GLADSTONE is pleased to present 59 Flounder Crescent to the market. Make your move now and don't miss the chance to secure this great first home...

Beach-side real estate starts at $85k on Fraser Coast

HERVEY BAY REAL ESTATE: You can buy this townhouse in Scarness for under $300k.

Live your beach-living dream locally.

$40million hotel, shops development project for Mackay

Mt Pleasant hotel and retirement accommodation, proposed at 194-202 Malcomson St.

$40m development to take Mackay to 'the next level'

'Flex muscles': Gladstone suburb drops $120K

BUYERS are scooping unprecedented deals by “flexing their muscles at the table”

Few bright lights for property after mining downturn

The Gladstone Regional Council wants associated LNG companies like Bechtel to be apart of the EIS housing accommodation strategy from the outset of the projects and not mid-way through.

Tannum Sands continues to write its own property success story

Property 200m from ocean selling for just over $100K

BEACHCOMBER PARK: Work has started on a new $19.2 million development at Toogoom.

The estate's developer is offering huge discounts for early buyers.

UPDATE: Former rodeo champ's sale rained out, now back on

Larkhill local Ken Consiglio is having an auction of most of the things on his property.

'People kept showing up and we had to turn them away'