BOM: Thunderstorm chance today as trough nears Gladstone

IF YOU woke up on Sunday morning and pulled the blanket over yourself a little bit tighter, there was a reason for it.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, Gladstone experienced its coldest October morning on record, with the temperatures dropping to goosebump raising 10 degrees for the region.

That's eight degrees below the average temperature, with meteorologist Mark Trenorden labelling it unusual around this time of year.



Bit cool this morning? Gladstone Airport had its coldest Oct morning on record and Gympie fell to 4.9C, its coldest Oct morning since 1981. — BOM Queensland (@BOM_Qld) October 2, 2016

"It's more likely you would see that kind of weather in August and early September," he said.

"It was the result of dry, cool south westerly air which was pushed all the way to the coast."

But don't rush to pull the warmer linen from the cupboard, because the temperatures are set to rise quickly back to normal.

"A surface trough that lies through Queensland will brings patchy rain, showers and isolated thunderstorms," meteorologist Mark said.



"Today, the trough will moving eastwards and over Gladstone; with a gusty storm forecast and possible showers.

"This morning we will see some cloud and temperatures dropping to 18 degrees, but it will clear with fine conditions to follow the day and temperatures of up to 28 degrees."

Gladstone can also expect a sunny rest of the week and weekend, with temperatures reaching up to 32 degrees on Sunday.