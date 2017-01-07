29°
BOM: Strong wind warning for Saturday

Declan Cooley
| 6th Jan 2017 1:02 PM
WET WEATHER: Bleak weekend before workers head back into the office after Christmas holidays.
WET WEATHER: Bleak weekend before workers head back into the office after Christmas holidays.

STRONG winds and a few showers are expected to make for a gloomy weekend in Gladstone.

Although Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Sean Fitzgerald said a strong wind warning would remain in place for Saturday, there was only a medium chance of between 3 to 8mm of rain falling across the region.

He said Gladstone would experience wind speeds "up to 30 knots" but would likely ease throughout Sunday.

"Gladstone will still experience showers coming off the coast but rainfall won't anything great compared to places further up north (like Mackay)," Mr Fitzgerald said.

"Most of the worst of the rain had moved north.

"However persistent south easterly winds in the area mixed with air coming off the coast and shooting up into the clouds will cause showers in parts of Gladstone."

Temperatures have been forecast to hit 30 degrees for the next week, which Mr Fitzgerald said was slightly below average for the time of year.

Overcast conditions will lift on Monday for a mostly sunny start to the week.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  bom weather

