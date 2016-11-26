BOM: Storms likely to hit Gladstone in hours

A LONG, dry week could come to an end in hours, with perfect storm conditions brewing over Gladstone.

Parts of the city received a measly shower yesterday evening, but not enough to warrant a recording in the Bureau of Meteorology's Gladstone Airport radar.

In the past hour the Bureau's radar has picked up 0.4mm.

But BoM weather expert Adam Blazak is tipping storms to hit this afternoon, with a trough in the region's west heading for Gladstone.

"But due to the nature of storms, they're a little hit and miss, so some areas will be hit a little harder than others," he said.

INCOMING: BoM is tipping storms to hit Gladstone today. Source: Facebook

Mr Blazak said the one factor which could prevent Gladstone getting a storm is that the city is on the coast, with a pattern of storms weakening as they approach the coast.

He said cold air in the atmosphere is combining with moist air, creating the stormy conditions, with dark clouds moving over Gladstone.

"So moisture off the Tasman and Coral sea is also feeding into these storms as well," he said.

He said storms would likely hit Gladstone this afternoon and possibly again this evening.