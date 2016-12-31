BOM: Storms to bring possible 100mm deluge to CQ

WEATHER experts with the Bureau of Meteorology are forecasting the possibility of a 100mm deluge per day for parts of Central Queensland and the Wide bay area.

Bureau has been tight-lipped about where weather models suggest the rain will pour but BoM meteorologist Michael Peach said areas along Central Queensland's coast are most vulnerable.

Mr Paech said BoM was only narrowing down an area spanning from Rockhampton to the Wide Bay area, including Gladstone, in forecasting the area that could be hit by the downpour.

He said BoM expected showers and the possibility of a storm tomorrow.

STORM CHANCE: A radar image showing rain hitting Gladstone at 4pm, Tursday. Source: BSCH

But the weather was likely to ramp up from Monday to Thursday when a coastal trough drifts down from the Whitsundays, clashing with a south-easterly change.

"Those features combining will have the effect of increasing the chance of heavy falls within those showers, and perhaps storms," he said.

"There is a reasonable amount of uncertainly about where those (heavier) falls will end up falling."

The Bureau's website is forecasting possible storms in Gladstone from tomorrow until Tuesday.

Areas to Gladstone south, including Bundaberg, Hervey Bay and Maryborough, only have a chance of a storm on Tuesday, whereas other areas throughout Central Queensland to Mackay closely resemble Gladstone's forecast.

In a detailed breakdown of Gladstone's forecast, BoM believes there is a 60% chance of rain tomorrow, with falls in the 1-5mm rain.

But on Monday, the chance of rain dramatically increases to 80%, with the possibility of heavy falls of 30mm.

It again increases on Tuesday, with a 90% chance of rain and the possibility of falls within the 15-45mm range.