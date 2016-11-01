BOM: Storm hits Gladstone, more on the way soon

A STORM has struck Gladstone, with areas to the city's south already copping a whopping 25mm, according to a weather expert at the Bureau of Meteorology.

And more could be on the way, with a series of storms lingering to the east of Emerald heading towards the coast, setting the scene for a wet and wild night in Gladstone.

LISTEN: BoM meteorologist Sam Campbell explains what we are expecting tonight

But Sam Campbell, a meteorologist at BoM, said Gladstone was only tipped to cop between 5-10mm tonight.

He said the storms could "clip" Gladstone within the next 1-2hous on their way out to sea.

Mr Campbell, and other weather experts at the Bureau, have long expected the storms to hit the city, with a surface trough to the west of Gladstone along with "very vigorous" westerlies creating the perfect storm conditions.

"A combination of those two factors is creating conditions for storms," he said.

And the rain isn't moving anywhere soon, with Mr Campbell saying "nice showers" would pour over Gladstone tomorrow morning before drying up for a fine and partly cloudy afternoon.

Mr Campbell said, at this stage, the weather isn't expected to bring too much rain or wind.

"But you can never rule it out with a thunderstorm," he said.