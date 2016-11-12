BOM: Thunderstorm could bring deluge to Gladstone

UPDATE: 3.26pm:

A 30mm downpour is within the range of possibility if storms hit the Gladstone region this afternoon, according to a weather expert at the Bureau of Meteorology.

Michelle Berry, a meteorologist with the Bureau, said storms just to the south of Gladstone, in the Wide Bay area, had already dropped around a whopping 60mm, some radars show.

Ms Berry said the moist north-westerlies, which have brought high levels of humidity to much of Central Queensland today, are behind the high falls.

"If you did get a storm, you could see up to about 30mm, and you could see that fairly rapidly," she said.

"But because of the nature of storms, not every area gets a storm. If you are under one, you could expect a rainfall rate of 30 or 60mm, perhaps."

Ms Berry said "nothing is immediately threatening Gladstone" but storms are developing to the city's north-west.

EARLIER:

STORMS with heavy rain, hail, and strong winds are a possibility in Gladstone this afternoon, according to weather experts with the Bureau of Meteorology.

Storms and showers are still listed as a "possibility" in the Gladstone region, while the Bureau has upped the ante in the south-east, issuing storm warnings for large swathes of the state.

Andrew Bufalino, a meteorologist with BoM, said while severe storm warnings were currently limited to the south-east, it could extend north by this afternoon.

"The potential is there," he said.

Areas to Gladstone south and just west of Bundaberg have just been issued a severe storm warning.

"Looks like we're going to hit a severe thunderstorm warning for south of Gladstone, west of Bundaberg, within the next ten minutes," Mr Bufalino said.

Mr Bufalino said a trough with a low pressure system combined with north-north-easterly warm winds, which has brought the blanket of humidity to the region today, is creating the instability.

But Mr Bufalino said the closer you are to the coast, the less likely a storm will hit, with areas to the region's west likely to see a storm first.

BoM charts also show the possibility of storms tomorrow for areas across Capricornia.

Across the state and possibly in the Gladstone region, all extreme weather conditions are a possibility, Mr Bufalino said, with the chance of hail, heavy rain and strong winds if a storm hits.