35°
News

BOM: 'Storm cells' tipped to hit Gladstone in hours

Luke J Mortimer
| 13th Nov 2016 3:14 PM Updated: 5:26 PM
STORM LIKELY: BoM is telling Gladstone region residents to keep a close eye on the storm warnings.
STORM LIKELY: BoM is telling Gladstone region residents to keep a close eye on the storm warnings. BoM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WEATHER experts will monitor "storm cells" expected to hit Gladstone within hours "very carefully".

Michelle Berry, a meteorologist with the Bureau of Meteorology, believes there's about a 60-70% chance a storm would hit Gladstone today, most likely within hours.

"You're in good line to potentially get a storm this afternoon -- those cells are due west of you at the moment and moving towards the east," she said.

"So in the next hour or so you'll actually see them getting very close.

"There's at least a 60-70% chance of getting a storm in Gladstone this afternoon."

LISTEN | BoM meteorologist Michelle Berry explains  

BoM has issued a severe storm warning for areas to Gladstone's south, south of Calliope and west of Miriam Vale, where "severe storm cells" have been bringing havoc to the area for the past few hours.

These storms are heading further south, Ms Berry said.

WATCH | Severe thunderstorm head south

 

 

But Ms Berry reassured Gladstone locals storms to Gladstone's west "currently don't have severe characteristics".

Ms Berry said a trough line west of Emerald was combining with moisture, creating the instability. 

She said there was a chance that the cell could weaken as they track east towards Gladstone, but the likelihood of a storm hitting the city remains high. 

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  gladastone region gladstone wildweather

BOM: 'Storm cells' tipped to hit Gladstone in hours

BOM: 'Storm cells' tipped to hit Gladstone in hours

BOM keeps a close eye on 'storm cells' heading for Gladstone.

WINNERS: Gladstone's favourite businesses of 2016

Best in business awards 2016

GLADSTONE'S favourite businesses named after 36,000 votes counted.

Gladstone home buyer's shock at 'massive price drop'

BEC Anderson and her partner are in the market for a new Gladstone house. She went to the 'unboxed' display at HillClose.

MORE than 300 new homes selling for dirt cheap are put on the market

Gladstone's business grows in downturn

Best Not for ProfitWINNER: Team RSPCABest in business awards 2016.

BUSINESS' night of nights showed some businesses are booming.

Local Partners

Gladstone locals told to lock up dogs

LOCALS should lock up their dogs, with council coming to visit.

Win 1 of 12 Hams

of Christmas
Learn More

'I was scared': Boy risks his life to save baby brother

Firefighter Rhys Dingle instructs Jai Dickeson on how to use the hose.

EIGHT-year-old local lad a hero after saving his baby brother.

'I need to do what I can': 65km walk for cancer patient

Karlee Robinson is walking from Caloundra to Noosa for her cousin Aaron Parker, who has terminal brain cancer.

What do you do when someone you love has terminal brain cancer?

Thousands expected at biggest BAM for the year

HAPPY DAYS: The Beach Arts Music festival traditionally attracts a good crowd.

Big festivites today at Tannum's Beach Arts Music fun.

Animal liberation group follows circus to Ipswich

Lennon Brothers Circus has set up camp in Caloundra and lion trainer, Mohammed Jritlou, gave the Daily an inside tour to meet some of the animals he cares for. Mohammed with some of his performing pooches. Photo: Brett Wortman / Sunshine Coast Daily

Animal Liberation Queensland will protest at the site tomorrow

Katy Perry donates 10k to Planned Parenthood

Katy Perry donates 10k to Planned Parenthood

KATY Perry has donated $10,000 to Planned Parenthood amid concerns that the new US government could cut its funding.

Michelle Dockery 'got over' Downton Abbey with work

Downton Abbey star Michelle Dockery

Downton Abbey star mourned end of hit show

Taylor Swift 'stalker' arrested

Taylor Swift's alleged stalker has been arrested for following her

No more Michael Buble performances until son, Noah, is well

Michael Buble.

Michael Buble won't perform again until his son is well

Pink surprises fans with news of her second child

Pink has confirmed she is expecting her second child.

Goodbye Leonard, you brought us so much light

CANADA, Montreal: Fans mourn at Leonard Cohen's Montreal, Canada home on November 11, 2016 to pay respect to the artist who passed away the night before at the age of 82.

Leonard Cohen has died, and lights have gone out around the world

Leonard Cohen was in 'deep pain' caused by cancer

Leonard Cohen

Leonard Cohen was in "deep pain" caused by cancer before he died

The Owner Is Moving Overseas And Must Sell Now - Price Slashed!

Unit 2/3 Central Lane, West Gladstone 4680

Unit 3 1 1 $189,000

If you have been looking at getting into the property market then this is the perfect place to start and is in the best location in town! This Inner City Townhouse...

THE PERFECT HOME FOR THE EXTENDED FAMILY

12 Kennedy Close, Glen Eden 4680

House 4 4 2 $399,000

Rarely do homes like this come to the market. This modern home offers a unique floor plan that would ideally suit the family looking for their own private space. ...

The Perfect Investment for your Future

60 Beak Street, New Auckland 4680

House 4 1 1 $180,000

As the market bottoms out now is the time to set yourself up for the next boom in Gladstone! This is the perfect starting block for your property portfolio with...

Ideal Location with Solid Returns!

Unit 1-5/17 Bayne Street, West Gladstone 4680

House 10 5 5 $450,000

This unit complex comprises 5 x 2 bed, 1 bath units with an excellent return and no body corp fees - it's better than money in the bank! With appealing street...

Family home seeks new family

3 Carpentaria Close, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 2 $458,000

These are the reasons you should buy this home: - It's walking distance to both state and catholic schools; day care centre, kindergarten, shops, Harvey road...

Great Family Home With Plenty of Storage Options &amp; Great Side Access!

5 Dorsett Close, New Auckland 4680

House 3 1 3 $275,000

Have you been looking for a large family home close to child care and shopping facilities but just can't find what you're looking for at an affordable price under...

A GREAT PLACE TO START!

11 Angler Street, Toolooa 4680

House 3 1 2 $160,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is pleased to present 11 Angler Street to the market! With interest rates at an all time low and currently a buyers marketthere is every...

Sensational Coastal Location with Lifestyle in Mind!

7 The Promenade, Boyne Island 4680

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

If there was ever a right time to buy - now is it! This well-built home is a rare gem this close to the water! If location and lifestyle are what you and your...

MODERN SPACIOUS FOUR BEDROOM HOME ON 1,165M2... ACT NOW!

7 Stockbridge Court, Calliope 4680

House 4 2 2 $315,000

Don't miss this opportunity to secure this lovely home. Well positioned at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac in a new Estate surrounded by modern homes... You can't go...

Private, Low Maintenance, Modern Living!

4D Glegg Street, West Gladstone 4680

Duplex 3 1 1 $229,000

If you are looking for the convenience of a townhouse without the Body Corporate fees then this is the home for you! Tucked back away from the street this...

Gladstone home buyer's shock at 'massive price drop'

BEC Anderson and her partner are in the market for a new Gladstone house. She went to the 'unboxed' display at HillClose.

MORE than 300 new homes selling for dirt cheap are put on the market

Grandmother of seven evicted from home of 19 years

Sharon James was evicted for her family home of 19 years last Thursday after not paying her bills for two years.

Grandmother evicted from family home after not making her repayments

Massive housing estate planned at mouth of bypass

Huge development about 3km north of the Toowoomba CBD

Property: Resource towns hit bottom, Hervey Bay recovers

Hervey Bay was one of the areas starting to recover.

REVEALED: Inside Sunshine Coast's first legal brothel

The Coast's only brothel, Scarlet Harem is up for sale.

If you missed the open for inspection check it out here

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!