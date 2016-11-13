BOM: 'Storm cells' tipped to hit Gladstone in hours

STORM LIKELY: BoM is telling Gladstone region residents to keep a close eye on the storm warnings.

WEATHER experts will monitor "storm cells" expected to hit Gladstone within hours "very carefully".

Michelle Berry, a meteorologist with the Bureau of Meteorology, believes there's about a 60-70% chance a storm would hit Gladstone today, most likely within hours.

"You're in good line to potentially get a storm this afternoon -- those cells are due west of you at the moment and moving towards the east," she said.

"So in the next hour or so you'll actually see them getting very close.

"There's at least a 60-70% chance of getting a storm in Gladstone this afternoon."

LISTEN | BoM meteorologist Michelle Berry explains

BoM has issued a severe storm warning for areas to Gladstone's south, south of Calliope and west of Miriam Vale, where "severe storm cells" have been bringing havoc to the area for the past few hours.

These storms are heading further south, Ms Berry said.

WATCH | Severe thunderstorm head south

But Ms Berry reassured Gladstone locals storms to Gladstone's west "currently don't have severe characteristics".

Ms Berry said a trough line west of Emerald was combining with moisture, creating the instability.

She said there was a chance that the cell could weaken as they track east towards Gladstone, but the likelihood of a storm hitting the city remains high.