30°
News

BOM says region is on for a soggy week

30th Dec 2016 6:45 PM
Get ready for some wet weather.
Get ready for some wet weather. Greg Miller

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

ACCORDING to the Bureau of Meteorology, Gladstone is expected to get a dumping of rain in the new year.

The BOM data shows Gladstone may receive up to 50 millimetres of rainfall on Monday.

A BOM spokesman said there would be wet conditions into the new week.

"The forecast is for decent rain but there's lots of uncertainty to how much rainfall will occur,” he said.

"In part, Monday and Tuesday, there is a possibility of heavy falls and a thunderstorm, but there is some uncertainty of where the rainfall will be.”

The BOM spokesman said the showers would increase into the new year.

"It's fairly warm and humid with lots of storms around, so it's pretty classic weather for Queensland at this time of year,” he said.

The BOM spokesman said inland temperatures were expected to be "quite hot”.

Inland from Gladstone the mercury is expected to hit the mid 30 degree mark.

"For Gladstone the forecast shows around 31 degrees, so it will be a lot cooler along the coast line,” he said.

BOM data shows the UV Index is predicted to reach extreme at 17 on Saturday.

Saturday is predicted to reach 31 degrees with high fire danger warnings.

The BOM spokesman said Gladstone could expect north-easterly winds and a possible refreshing sea breeze.

He said there was uncertainty with future winds as they were determined by any rainfall.

"Monday to Tuesday are expecting moderate to fresh northerly to south-easterly winds, which will be associated with pretty heavy shower activity,” he said.

"It will be a showery kind of week.”

BOM data shows there is an 80% chance of showers from Sunday through to Tuesday.

The wet start to the new year is expected to see heavy falls exceeding 130mm possible in the north, according to BOM data.

"Keep up-to-date with the forecast, it's ever changing data,” the spokesman said.

Gladstone Observer
BOM says region is on for a soggy week

BOM says region is on for a soggy week

BOM data shows Gladstone may receive up to 50 millimetres of rainfall on Monday.

Your guide to Gladstone's New Year's Eve events

Celebrate the new year with events across the region.

Prizes to be won and male strippers to see

Vandals trash our pony club

Gladstone Horse Club Photo Sarah Barnham / The Observer

Vandals trashing local pony club

Rod Laver visits Gladstone

Rod Laver made a surprise visit to Rockhampton. Rodney George "Rod" Laver MBE (born 9 August 1938) is an Australian former tennis player who holds the record for most singles titles won in the history of tennis Photo Sharyn O'Neill / The Morning Bulletin

Rockhampton Rocket in town

Local Partners

Bus tour booms with cruise ship passengers

BUS tours are booming with tourists wanting to see our town.

New Year New Yard

Win $1000 Bunnings Voucher
Learn More

Taking to pedal power to raise money for cancer

Steer North bike riders are riding 4,000km from Melbourne to Cairns, stopping in Gladstone, to raise money for cancer.

From Melbourne to Cairns on a push bike.

The surprising problem police face at Woodford Folk Festival

STREET SCENE: Woodford Folk Festival 2016.

The biggest issue for police at Woodfordia is not what you'd expect

Woodford Folk Festival on track to smash records

Monsieur Camembert performs at Woodford Folk Festival.

Great artists, perfect weather the perfect recipe for Woodford

Kernaghan's a 'boy from the bush' with a timeless quality

Country music singer Lee Kernaghan.

Lee Kernaghan is celebrating the 25th year of his breakthrough song.

Miranda Kerr's mother marries her son to his boyfriend

Miranda Kerr's mother marries her son to his boyfriend

MIRANDA Kerr’s mother Therese says she is proud as punch of her son, who tied the knot with his long-term boyfriend today.

Audio of Debbie Reynolds’ 911 call has been released

Carrie Fisher's mother Debbie Reynolds was rushed to hospital after suffering a possible stroke, according to TMZ.

Debbie Reynolds’ dying wish looks like being granted

Zsa Zsa Gabor's funeral arrangements provoke controversy

Zsa Zsa Gabor

"This funeral is fraudulent and despicable and a circus."

The surprising problem police face at Woodford Folk Festival

STREET SCENE: Woodford Folk Festival 2016.

The biggest issue for police at Woodfordia is not what you'd expect

Grey's Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo welcomes baby boy

Chris Ivery and Eli Christopher [Instagram]

Ellen Pompeo has welcomed a third child

Serena Williams engaged to Reddit co-founder

Serena Williams

Serena Williams is engaged

Emily Ratajkowski strips naked for 10 million fans

Emily Ratajkowski (c) Instagram

She is really getting into the stripping spirit this festive season

SUPERB PROPERTY WITH AMPLE PARKING

40 Agnes Street, South Gladstone 4680

House 4 2 6 $365,000

A renovated Queenslander, high set home would be ideal for the growing family. With upstairs boasting quality carpets in the bedrooms and living and sitting rooms...

Peaceful Village Home

8 Butler Street, Yarwun 4694

House 3 1 2 $155,000

Located in the peaceful county village of Yarwun, this 3 bedroom home is perfect for the growing family or those seeking a quite village lifestyle. Located only...

WHY RENT WHEN YOU CAN BUY THIS ENTRY LEVEL HOME...LOWSET BRICK IN CLINTON...SUBMIT ALL OFFERS

11 Hansen Crescent, Clinton 4680

House 3 1 1 $185,000

Here's your perfect chance to exit the rental cycle and start home ownership at less than your weekly rent. Neat lowset brick home in Clinton. Make the move today...

SPACIOUS, MODERN, FAMILY HOME!

46 Iris Road, Kirkwood 4680

House 4 2 2 Auction 31st...

Raine and Horne Gladstone is pleased to present 46 Iris Road, Kirkwood to the market. This low set brick home is located in family friendly Emmadale Gardens...

Kick Off the New Year in your New Family Home!!

32 Bottlebrush Drive, Kirkwood 4680

House 4 2 2 $335,000

I am proud to bring to the market this family friendly, lowset brick home located in the popular suburb of Kirkwood. This home is situated on a 657m2 block and...

Solid Home Close To Schoold &amp; Shops On A Massive 1049m2 Block

31 J Hickey Avenue, Clinton 4680

House 4 1 2 OFFERS OVER...

LJ Hooker Gladstone are very pleased to introduce 31 J Hickey Avenue to the property market and would encourage any astute buyer looking to buy a good solid...

The Time to Purchase Gladstone&#39;s Best Homes - Is Now!

4 Linville Court, Kin Kora 4680

House 5 3 2 Offer Above...

This is your last chance to secure the bargain of a lifetime - This home must sell as the owner is moving overseas and they are ready to do a deal for this 5 star...

Ideal Location with Solid Returns!

Unit 1-5/17 Bayne Street, West Gladstone 4680

House 10 5 5 $450,000

This unit complex comprises 5 x 2 bed, 1 bath units with an excellent return and no body corp fees - it's better than money in the bank! With appealing street...

Great Family Home With Ample Storage Options

44 Reinaerhoff Crescent, Glen Eden 4680

House 4 2 5 $479,000

Dreaming of owning your own family home situated on a large 1205m2 block with covered parking for 5 vehicles..? Well turn your dreams into reality with this...

Are You Looking For The &quot;WOW&quot; Factor..!

27 Dean Street, Glen Eden 4680

House 4 2 4 Offers Around...

LJ Hooker Gladstone are very proud to introduce this stunning home located at 27 Dean Street to the property market for the very first time. This beautifully...

Tillys' dream now a reality

IN BUSINESS: United Petroleum food merchandiser Brian Glassel with Miles developer Glenn Tilly.

24/7 truck stop opens in Miles

The real reason you can't afford a house

Turnbull thinks he knows why house prices are so steep

'Busier than the boom': Buyers swoop on massive price drop

TURNAROUND: Approvals for new homes and large-scale developments have plateaued after a rapid decline.

BIGGEST PRICE drop in years lures Gladstone buyers to bargains.

How these under-30s bought $10 million in property

Scott and Mina O’Neill had just $15,000 between them when they decided they wanted to invest in property together.

Their portfolio is worth more than $10 million

'One of a kind': Gladstone's chapel home up for sale

The chapel at 9 Williamson St which has been turned into a family home is on the market.

Chapel family home is on the market, name your price.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!