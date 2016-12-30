BOM says region is on for a soggy week

Get ready for some wet weather.

ACCORDING to the Bureau of Meteorology, Gladstone is expected to get a dumping of rain in the new year.

The BOM data shows Gladstone may receive up to 50 millimetres of rainfall on Monday.

A BOM spokesman said there would be wet conditions into the new week.

"The forecast is for decent rain but there's lots of uncertainty to how much rainfall will occur,” he said.

"In part, Monday and Tuesday, there is a possibility of heavy falls and a thunderstorm, but there is some uncertainty of where the rainfall will be.”

The BOM spokesman said the showers would increase into the new year.

"It's fairly warm and humid with lots of storms around, so it's pretty classic weather for Queensland at this time of year,” he said.

The BOM spokesman said inland temperatures were expected to be "quite hot”.

Inland from Gladstone the mercury is expected to hit the mid 30 degree mark.

"For Gladstone the forecast shows around 31 degrees, so it will be a lot cooler along the coast line,” he said.

BOM data shows the UV Index is predicted to reach extreme at 17 on Saturday.

Saturday is predicted to reach 31 degrees with high fire danger warnings.

The BOM spokesman said Gladstone could expect north-easterly winds and a possible refreshing sea breeze.

He said there was uncertainty with future winds as they were determined by any rainfall.

"Monday to Tuesday are expecting moderate to fresh northerly to south-easterly winds, which will be associated with pretty heavy shower activity,” he said.

"It will be a showery kind of week.”

BOM data shows there is an 80% chance of showers from Sunday through to Tuesday.

The wet start to the new year is expected to see heavy falls exceeding 130mm possible in the north, according to BOM data.

"Keep up-to-date with the forecast, it's ever changing data,” the spokesman said.