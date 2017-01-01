BOM: Possible 90mm deluge to hit Gladstone in forecast update

THE BUREAU of Meteorology has upped the ante over its predictions for heavy rainfalls in Gladstone this week.

Today the Bureau dramatically increased its prediction for a possible deluge in Gladstone on Tuesday from 45mm to a whopping 90mm.

A BoM weather expert revealed the seismic shift came after the latest data narrowed down the area likely to be hit by the heavier falls.

BoM yesterday told The Observer it expected a 100mm deluge somewhere between Rockhampton and Bundaberg, of which Gladstone is in the middle, but it was struggling to pin-point exactly where the deluge would fall.

Today, BoM meteorologist Dean Narramore said while there BoM is expecting widespread falls across the Gladstone region, he expects BoM would further narrow down the area likely to be hit by the heaviest falls tomorrow.

"We are looking at somewhere between Rocky and Bundaberg, and you are obviously part of that," he said.

He said current models suggested a massive area of 200-300km would likely be hit, but he's expecting the Bureau to significantly narrow down that area by tomorrow.

"These tropical convective rainfalls are always hard because they might only occur over a 20-30km area, whereas our models have it occurring over a 200-300km area," he said.

At this stage, Mr Narramore said Gladstone should expect between 30-90mm on Tuesday, a 20% chance of 90mm and a 50% chance of 30mm.

The bulk of the rain should fall throughout the day, he said.

He said those in area that were under heavy rainfall could expect flash flooding.

BoM has also increased its forecast for the chance of a possible shower or two today from 60% to 70%.

It has also increased the chance of rain for tomorrow from 80% to 90%, with a possibility range of 8mm to 25mm.

BoM believes a storm will most likely occur on Tuesday, but it's also forecasting the possibility of a storm for today, Monday and Wednesday, too.