BOM: 'Gusty storms' for Gladstone today

ROLLING thunder and cracks of lightening are likely to hit Gladstone over the next 60 hours as thunderstorms move through Central Queensland.

The Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting thunderstorms to hit in the afternoon today, tomorrow and Sunday, unfortunately bringing with them little rain.

Today BoM said Gladstone would be hit by a "gusty storm" in the afternoon, with winds reaching up to 30kmh.

A high fire danger is in place for today.

STORMY SKIES: Gladstone is in for a storm riddled weekend. BOM

BoM forecasters say a surface trough through Central Queensland will trigger the storm.

Tomorrow there is a 60% chance of showers in the morning with the possibility of a storm in the afternoon and evening.

BoM forecaster Dean Narromine said Gladstone would be in for a hot and humid next couple of days, "with a trough swinging through to the south."

"The best chance of storms will be today and tomorrow with one or two sneaking up to Gladstone."

"We've got clouds building up through today but if that trough moves closer to the coast there will be a much higher chance of storms for Gladstone."

As the weekend comes to a close the chance of showers will decrease but a storm once again in the afternoon could bring up to 6mm of rain.

Temperatures are set to be sticky over the weekend, with maximums hitting between 28 and 30 degrees.