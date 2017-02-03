32°
News

Gladstone's hotter than usual one day, raining the next

Emily Pidgeon
| 3rd Feb 2017 9:48 AM
Gladstone temperatures are hotter than average but we aren't as hot as the rest of Queensland.
Gladstone temperatures are hotter than average but we aren't as hot as the rest of Queensland. Erin Smith

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

YOU'D better find some shade because Gladstone is set to experience temperatures hotter than average.

According to the Australian Bureau of Meteorology, Gladstone is a touch warmer than average for this time of year.

"Looking at Gladstone, they did have a fairly hot day yesterday, about two degrees warmer than average temperatures for February," BoM meteorologist Vinord Anand said.

According to BoM, Gladstone is expected to see up to 15mm of rain on Saturday followed by a week of possible showers.

Mr Anand said Saturday will see the best chance of rain with a mm or two at most for the week ahead.

"There's a 40% chance of showers most likely in the morning and the rest of the week and beyond is fairly ordinary at this stage," Mr Anand said.

 

Gladstone rain forecast for Saturday.
Gladstone rain forecast for Saturday. Australian Bureau of Meteorology

The BoM meteorologist said there is a slight chance of showers with the highest possible range between 10 and 15 mm with average conditions around the Gladstone region.

"There will be very hot conditions in other parts of the state ... but around Capricornia area and Gladstone is fairly average conditions," Mr Anand said.

According to BoM, Gladstone is expected to reach a top of 32 degrees all week and a top of 33 degrees on Wednesday.

The minimum temperature isn't expected to drop below 24 degrees.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  bom weather

Brisbane shopping just got better: 5 new shops!

BRISBANE is known for its incredibly on-point shopping scene, but things have gone to another level in recent times with a bunch of new retailers moving in.

Why the Valley is your new favourite place in Brisbane

Do not go past Doughnut Time - trust us!

FORTITUDE Valley really is the suburb that never sleeps.

Is Brisbane the new arts and culture capital?

Check out GOMA's latest exhibition - it's all about hair! GOMA 10 Ambassador Patience Hodgson visits Nervescape V 2016 by Icelandic artist Hrafnhildur Arnardóttir (aka Shoplifter), commissioned for ‘Sugar Spin: you, me, art and everything’ at the Gallery of Modern Art, Brisbane. Photograph: Natasha Harth, QAGOMA

THE rest of the world should be envious of this line-up!

Sports gods answer your summer prayers with this line-up

The Brisbane Roar are on track for an entertaining season.

SO MUCH live action is happening in Brisbane this summer!

Not into art galleries, you say? Wanna bet?

Queensland Art Gallery | Gallery of Modern ArtGOMA Turns 10Sugar Spin: you; me; art and everythingGallery 1.2Shoppy \"Nervescape\" 2016Media call

FORGET everything you thought you knew about art galleries.

5 minutes with Israel Folau on footy, life and love

Israel Folau and Silver Fern netballer Maria Tutaia announced their engagement last last year.

WE CAUGHT up with football star and Brisbane ex-pat Israel Folau.

You can do WHAT in Brisbane?!

Talk about arriving in style! Take your pub crawl to the next level with a helicopter!

BET you didn't know you could do these things in Brisbane...

LISTEN: 'It's hurting': BSL boss desperate to save local jobs

LISTEN: 'It's hurting': BSL boss desperate to save local...

BSL general manager Joe Rea says its "a matter of weeks" before they need to make an electricity deal or cut jobs and production in this exclusive interview.

BREAKING: Driver dies after falling 40 metres down cliff

Man dies in fatal crash on CQ road

'Game changer': $29M project will change face of Gladstone

Mr Butcher said the best thing about the East Shores development was that it wouldn’t be “given to one big company to build”.

The $29M project won't be “given to one big company to build”.

15 fresh new Gladstone workers get a start in Port industry

The Gladstone Ports Corporation has welcomed 15 new apprentices and trainees this week.

15 new apprentices start work at GPC this week.

Local Partners

WATCH: Picture book shows the harbour's health

Barry Mundy and Jenny Crab help show how healthy our harbour is

Doors opening for Angelica after move from Philippines

CARING: Angelica Torres is living her dream working as an Assistant Educator at GoodStart Early Learning Centre.

Learning English enables Angelica to achieve dream childcare job.

Comedy with extra cheese

Paul Fenech is taking his TV series Fat Pizza on the road for a series of live shows.

Fat Pizza and Housos are coming to town

One of the top five car collections in the world

A 1950 Alvis TB14 Roadster is a highlight in the museum.

Gosford home to largest, privately-owned classic car collection.

Local music festival named among the best in the world

REGGAE: UB40, featuring Astro, Ali Cambell and Mickey Virtue with their band, at Bluesfest 2016.

Byron Bay event named in the top ten in the world for 2016

John Laws savages Steve Price: 'Go f--- yourself'

LEGENDARY radio veteran John Laws has angrily hit back at Steve Price, after his fellow shock jock revealed their bitter rivalry on national television.

The Aussie teen who 'flips a bird' on Hollywood red carpet

Alstonville local Nicholas Hamilton will be seen in some exciting film projects this year including the hyped remake of Stephen King's IT.

Nicholas Hamilton is currently at the SAG Awards in Los Angeles

Schwarzenegger V Trump: "How about we swap jobs?"

Arnold Schwarzenegger makes US President Donald Trump as offer he definitely can refuse.

Arnie’s not taking it lying down.

Hamish Blake's wife announces pregnancy with Beyonce parody

The photo has received 112,000 likes and almost 10,000 comments

City student takes out Tamworth song writing contest

THIS IS ME: Concordia Lutheran College student Bridie Middleton won the coveted youth division of the Tamworth National Country Songwriting Contest with her song, This is Me.

AT just 13 Bridie Middleton is already a song writing sensation

Hugh's the new tele-hubby on the block

Hugh Sheridan stars as Nick in season five of the TV series House Husbands.

RAFTERS favourite will steam up the screen in House Husbands.

Comedy with extra cheese

Paul Fenech is taking his TV series Fat Pizza on the road for a series of live shows.

Fat Pizza and Housos are coming to town

WELCOME TO YOUR OWN SLICE OF PARADISE!

145 Yalkarra Crescent, Wurdong Heights 4680

House 4 2 4 $629,000

If you have been waiting for a home that ticks all the boxes this is it! Only 15 minutes' drive to the CBD the list of features that this home has to offer is...

MAGNIFICENT ACREAGE HOME!

1 Monaros Court, Beecher 4680

House 4 2 5 $600,000

This very spacious sun-lit home is situated on a flat, level 2 and a half acre block in the peaceful suburb of Beecher. This well presented home features 4...

EXCELLENT CONDITION - PERFECT LOCATION - ESTABLISHED TENANT

Unit 13/26 Flinders Street, West Gladstone 4680

Unit 2 1 1 $169,000

Having reached the bottom of the market properties like this will not be around for much longer at these prices! This townhouse is walking distance to the...

THE PERFECT LIFESTYLE

10 Boundary Road, Beecher 4680

House 5 3 8 $1,260,000

Thoughtful design and the finest in finishes epitomises every square inch of this exceptional residence. This is undoubtedly, one of Gladstone's most exclusive...

PERFECT FIRST STARTER...SOUGHT AFTER SUN VALLEY...MOUNTAIN VIEWS

10 Irwin Close, Sun Valley 4680

House 3 2 2 $265,000

Located in a family friendly neighbourhood is this new listing that surely will tick all the boxes. In addition to the fantastic location and proximity to major...

ALL DRESSED UP READY TO GO!

1 Tigalee Court, Kin Kora 4680

House 4 2 1 $189,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is proud to present to market this meticulously refurbished family home in central Kin Kora and by choosing to live at this address, YOU...

READY TO BUILD ON ...

7 Alder Street, New Auckland 4680

Residential Land Located in a quiet established and friendly neighbourhood is this 610m2 freehold ... $80,000

Located in a quiet established and friendly neighbourhood is this 610m2 freehold allotment with approx. 18.5m2 frontage and ready to build on. Nearby schools and...

SPACIOUS, MODERN, FAMILY HOME!

46 Iris Road, Kirkwood 4680

House 4 2 2 Contact Agent For...

Raine and Horne Gladstone is pleased to present 46 Iris Road, Kirkwood to the market. This low set brick home is located in family friendly Emmadale Gardens...

PERFECT FOR THAT SAVVY INVESTOR

3/36 Wood Street, Barney Point 4680

Unit 3 1 1 AUCTION

PERFECT FOR THAT SAVVY INVESTOR OR 1ST HOME BUYER If you love location then this is the property for you being within a very short walking distance to Yaralla...

ENTRY LEVEL UNIT WITH HARBOUR VIEWS...INNERY CITY LOCATION...PRICED TO SELL

1/141 Oaka Lane, Gladstone South 4680

Unit 2 1 1 $110,000

Looking for a unit with CBD conveniences and water views to the Harbour? This proeprty is priced to sell and won't last long at this price. To be sold with vacant...

Ray White Kawana auction line-up

Something to suit every buyer

Single dad, four kids, turned away from 12 homes. Why?

Sole parent Derek Fenech, with his daughters Amelio, 2, and Katherine, 1, is desperate to find a home for his family of four in Mackay.

Family of five knocked back for rentals in Mackay.

THEN AND NOW: Historic Ipswich house priced at $1.25M

HISTORIC: 'Elamang', an Ipswich house built in 1895 is up for sale for the first time in 30 years.

It was once owned by Rex Cribb, executive at Cribbe and Foote.

'Finally on track': Property market starts to look healthier

POSITIVE OUTLOOK: Things could be turning for property owners in Gladstone.

After a tough 12 months Gladstone has officially hit the bottom

Underbelly at Buderim? Not just yet, at least

UNDERWORLD RUMOURS: Jonathon LaPaglia, left, and Matthew Nable in a scene from the TV series Underbelly: Badness. Talk of underworld identity Mick Gatto moving to Buderim has so far proven unfounded.

Talk of Mick Gatto buying on the mountain

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!