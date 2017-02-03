Gladstone's hotter than usual one day, raining the next

Gladstone temperatures are hotter than average but we aren't as hot as the rest of Queensland.

YOU'D better find some shade because Gladstone is set to experience temperatures hotter than average.

According to the Australian Bureau of Meteorology, Gladstone is a touch warmer than average for this time of year.

"Looking at Gladstone, they did have a fairly hot day yesterday, about two degrees warmer than average temperatures for February," BoM meteorologist Vinord Anand said.

According to BoM, Gladstone is expected to see up to 15mm of rain on Saturday followed by a week of possible showers.

Mr Anand said Saturday will see the best chance of rain with a mm or two at most for the week ahead.

"There's a 40% chance of showers most likely in the morning and the rest of the week and beyond is fairly ordinary at this stage," Mr Anand said.

Gladstone rain forecast for Saturday. Australian Bureau of Meteorology

The BoM meteorologist said there is a slight chance of showers with the highest possible range between 10 and 15 mm with average conditions around the Gladstone region.

"There will be very hot conditions in other parts of the state ... but around Capricornia area and Gladstone is fairly average conditions," Mr Anand said.

According to BoM, Gladstone is expected to reach a top of 32 degrees all week and a top of 33 degrees on Wednesday.

The minimum temperature isn't expected to drop below 24 degrees.