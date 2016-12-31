BOM: Four cyclones expected to hit in next four months

CYCLONE SEASON: Four cyclones are expected to hit Queensland or just off the coast by April.

THE Bureau of Meteorology is expecting about four cyclones to form in the Coral Sea by April 30, 2017.

"We're expecting an average cyclone season, but peak season is usually from about January to March," bureau meteorologist Dan Narramore said. "It's early days and it looks like the monsoon (trough) is just starting to pick up over Northern Queensland in the next week or so."

The BOM's Tropical Cyclone Outlook for the Coral Sea from Wednesday, 2.30pm up to midnight Saturday shows the likelihood of a tropical cyclone in the "eastern region" is very low.

It states a weak monsoonal flow over the Arafura Sea would likely strengthen through the week and could extend into very far northern Queensland waters late in the week.

"There are no significant tropical lows in the region and none are expected to develop over the next three days," the BOM states.