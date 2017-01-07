BOM: Conditions make for Gladstone's hottest year

ONE HOT YEAR: Things got warm in Gladstone throughout 2016.

WHATEVER you think about global warming, temperatures in Gladstone are heating up albeit at an extremely slow pace.

It was revealed in the Bureau of Meteorology's 2016 State of The Climate Report the average temperature in Gladstone had risen 1 degree since 1910, which was also the average for the country.

The bad news is that this seemingly minor rise in temperature means there was an increased likelihood of extreme heat waves and longer fire seasons.

BoM climatologist Jeff Sabburg said overall Queensland experienced its second warmest year on record, at 1.22 degrees above the average, while Gladstone Airport recorded its highest average daily temperature since 2005.

The average maximum temperature in Gladstone for 2016 was 28.1 degree, which was only 0.8 degrees above the norm.

The highest temperature for the year hit 36.7 November 24, while Gladstone's lowest temperature hit 6.6 degrees August 27.

"Queensland had one of the strongest El Nino events on record and there was also record warm waters across the Indian Ocean, which contributed to above average rainfalls for 2016 in Queensland and Gladstone,” Mr Sabburg said.

"For the year Gladstone recorded 1015.6mm of rain, which was 17% higher than the average.”

Mr Sabburg said the El Nino event started to breakdown in September which helped to produce the wettest May to September on record for Queensland.

"But for Gladstone things ended on a dry note with rainfall recorded in December (33%) below the average,” he said.

"Since the El Nino started to breakdown we had a weak La Nina event which produced neutral conditions and a dryer end to the year.”

Queensland also had its warmest April and May on record as well as its warmest Autumn on record.

Although Mr Sabburg said temperatures in Australia had been getting warmer over the last few years, he said it was too difficult to say what would happen on a local level.

But the 2016 State of The Climate Report said past and ongoing greenhouse gas emissions meant ocean temperatures would continue to warm and had contributed to an overall sea level rise of between 3 and 4mm off the coast of Gladstone since 1993.