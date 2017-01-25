Bobby Alu is bringing his hammock vibes

LAID BACK TUNES: Bobby Alu will be giving music lessons at Agnes Blues, Roots and Rock Festival as well as performing during the festival.

THE Polynesian artist explains his music is like being in a hammock and it's easy to see why.

Bobby Alu's Samoan roots have influenced his laid back music style since he was four-years-old.

"My mother's from Samoa and her income was being a dancer,” Alu said. "She dragged me to the shows, so I grew up playing drums.”

"The Polynesian island life of cruising music followed me around and I thought I can't shake it, so I may as well keep going.”

Alu said he learnt how to play instruments from his family of eight uncles which he didn't think was a big deal at the time.

"They'd be drunk at family parties and I was playing drums for them when I was ten,” he said.

"I didn't do music at school it was just something I'd do at home with my family. It was pretty normal and took over.”

Alu said he's inspired by a contrast of artists ranging from Bob Marley and old soul music to Beyonce and everything in between.

"I'm inspired by so much stuff, Beyonce's Lemonade,” he said. "I'm not ashamed to say it.”

"I feel what inspires me a lot is artists putting everything on the line, it's a real inspiration ... makes me feel like I can do what I like.”

For someone who is constantly surrounded by people, Alu said there aren't many times where he's by himself, so makes alone time a priority before performing. "I'm always meeting new people and forgetting their names ... I usually like to be alone for a mini second,” he said.

"It's important to have a moment and collect my thoughts to put on a good show and make people feel good, it's important that it happens.”

Alu has travelled internationally performing at festivals across the globe and the most popular festival took the musician by surprise.

"I reckon one of best festivals would be this one called Summerjam in Germany,” he said. "I don't really associate Germans with reggae but it's one of biggest reggae festivals in world.”

Relaxing to his laid back, high energy performances, Alu said he enjoys the atmosphere people bring to festivals because it's different to how people are in real life.

"They forget their troubles and have a really good time,” he said.

"It's a great little party.”

Bobby Alu will be holding a workshop at the Agnes Blues, Roots and Rock festival from 9am and performing from 2pm, February 19.