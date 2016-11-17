BREAKING: Thousands without power in Gladstone-wide blackout

A Ergon worker inspects the lines on Tor St near Hursley Rd after a powerline was brought down, Wednesday, July 06, 2011. Photo Kevin Farmer / The Chronicle

A POWER outage has left some Gladstone streets in complete darkness; a result of damage to Ergon Energy equipment, the company website states.

The damage will need "emergency repairs" however the company is still in the process of finding the problem.

Outages began to hit the region from 6.47pm.

Three major areas affected by the outages

According to the Ergon Energy website, there are three main power outages affecting parts of the region.

Suburbs that The Observer is aware are affected by the outages include Telina, parts of Sun Valley, parts of Toolooa and Kirkwood, parts of West and South Gladstone, New Auckland, Burua, Glen Eden, Benaraby, South Trees, Miriam Vale, tannum Sands and Yarwun.

Approximately 3000 Ergon Energy customers have been affected by the outages.

More to come.