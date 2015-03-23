32°
BLACK FRIDAY: Our creepy mysteries that spooked readers

Sarah Barnham
| 13th Jan 2017 12:17 PM

WHO doesn't love a good spooky story on a Friday afternoon?

A Friday on the 13th day of the month...

That's right, it's Black Friday in case you didn't notice and to celebrate, The Observer has put together some of the most freaky/unexplained things in a list that we've reported on in recent years.

1. Woman in white

AT FIRST it seemed like a bunch of residents got together and decided to play a joke on the rest of the town.

But when the Gladstone police also reported to have seen a mysterious woman dressed in white staggering along the Gladstone Benaraby Rd, things got weird.

The first sighting was reported by the Observer in March, 2015 on a Saturday night.

Police shut down the road and conducted a search with the dog squad after multiple reports were received of a woman wandering across the road, dressed in all white.
 


When police went to investigate the strange reports at 8.30pm it become more bizarre.

The officers confirmed they had seen the woman, but by the time the car had u-turned she had disappeared, and was not found that night.

Up until September the same year, there were many reports of seeing a woman wondering the road, appearing behind cars and then disappearing if the car began to turn around.

Gladstone woman Karli Hobley was one of these residents who claimed to have seen the woman while she was driving to Tannum Sands with her mum at about 2am.

Ms Hobley said she saw the woman "staggering" down the road.

 "I didn't see her face because she was walking the same way we were driving," Ms Hobley said.

"But she had her knees bent in. It looked painful. The way she was walking I thought she was drunk.

"We stopped to see if she needed help, but she had already disappeared."

There have been no recent sightings of the woman reported to The Observer, with journalists even heading out to the road late at night to try and capture this phenomenon, however always came back empty handed.

2. Spooky spa ghost

A FAMILY photo taken at Agnes Water with only three people supposed to be in it arose on social media when a fourth person - or ghastly apparition - appeared out of nowhere.

Taken at a resort, a family relaxing in a hot tub decided to get a festive photo and were shocked to see a rather chummy looking ghost figure joining in on the fun.

Teena Fleetwood enjoys a relaxing spa with her daughter, her daughters husband and a ghostly apparition.
Teena Fleetwood, along with her husband, her daughter and her daughter's husband were celebrating her daughter's upcoming 21st birthday (at the time) when her husband snapped this at the Lagoon 1770 resort.

A clear picture of the figure shows an arm around Teena's neck, one she did not feel or see before looking at the picture.

Mrs Fleetwood said the following night her and her husband went back to the spa and took pictures, but nothing happened.

3. Haunting 'child ghost'

WHILE not a local story - this unsolved mystery was reported by The Observer. Because it is just downright scary.

A family photo taken at Lockyer Creek near Helidon (Toowoomba) caused an online stir in March 2015 because of claims it captures a ghost.

The photo appears to show two adults and four children playing in the water.

Photo from Lockyer Creek in Helidon with a mysterious 'ghost' child in background. Contributed
A very pale figure appear in the middle of two adults, seemingly going unnoticed by the swimming group.

Resident at the time Jessie Lu appears in the photo and was adamant there were only three children at the creek on the day in question.

"We have had two IT specialists look at this photo," she said.

"At the time of taking this photo there was nothing between us.

"The older girl had trouble in the water on two occasions that day.

One of the people commenting on the photo on Facebook posted a link to an old newspaper clipping that reported a drowning in Lockyer Creek in November 1915.

The report states that the drowning occurred at a location known as Murphy's Hole, "which has always been considered dangerous" because it was more than 20-feet deep.

4. UFO over Tannum Sands?

IT WAS only May last year that an Observer reader reportedly saw what they  described as a UFO fly over Tannum Sands.

In a Your Story submission on The Observer's website, the reader said it appeared as a very bright orange light moving quite fast at first, then becoming almost stationary before moving off again.

Peter Harbrown snapped this picture of a strange light over Gladstone and Tannum Sands on May 4.
"It came back several times and moved the same way each time. We saw it three different times, as did our neighbours and some friends in Gladstone. Definitely no ordinary aircraft or satellite.

"Then it gradually faded as it moved further away. Incredible sight!"

A group of friends at Tannum Sands also saw the mysterious light.

"There were seven of us who saw the same object in the sky. We were at our friend's house in Tannum when we all saw it.

"There were actually two of them - one fades out and then another one was there."

Another reader has reported seeing a similar object with more of a white light, twice between 12.30am and 1.30am in the past two months.

"In the second sighting the object was clearly moving to the north at slow speed. It looks like the largest star in the sky, but slightly bigger and a touch brighter.

"It's always to the east over the ocean, ie Tannum. It's not the International Space Station, as I watch this go over often," the reader said.

"I know what I've witnessed, and the whole thing is being covered up."

