Bizarre item at Gladstone's Woolworths just after Christmas

WOULD you like a Christmas tart or a hot cross bun?

At Galdstone Valley Shopping Centre's Woolworths you can have both.

We've spotted the iconic Easter treat at Woolworth's bakery, five days into the new year.

Hot cross buns have been spotted in Gladstone's Woolworths, right beside the Christmas tarts. Emily Pidgeon

Gladstone Valley Woolworths store manager James Allen said it's something all stores are doing.

"All the stores have them up," Mr Allen said.

Mr Allen said the placement of the hot cross bun right beside the Christmas baked goods is because the staff are still tiding the floor stock.

"We've got to move them and we'll move all that anyway," he said.