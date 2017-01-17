9th birthday wish comes true as girl upstages seasoned pro's

GREAT FISH: Malorie du Toit shows off one of the three barramundi she caught on her birthday at Lake Awoonga.

MALORIE du Toit had one birthday wish - to catch an elusive barramundi.

Not only did she achieve that goal, she upstaged more than 40 professional tournament anglers in the process.

The experience wasn't only rewarding for nine-year-old Malorie, but also for Justin Nye of Gladstone Fly and Sportfishing, who took Malorie and her father out on Lake Awoonga last Sunday morning.

"Malorie's mum contacted me (last) Friday and said that her little girl was turning nine on Sunday and she'd specifically asked her parents that she wanted to catch a barramundi for her birthday," Mr Nye said.

"When Malorie and her dad turned up to meet me at the boat ramp at Lake Awoonga she had no idea, so it was a big surprise.

"Her dad introduced us and I said 'why don't we go and try to catch a barramundi?' and she was just ecstatic.

"Basically we had one of the best surface fishing sessions that we've had in the last couple of weeks.

"She got 13 bites, hooking eight fish, losing five but landing three.

"The best part of that was a nine-year-old girl was fishing with me amongst 43 professional tournament anglers who had fished the entire weekend and only caught one barra.

"If she had been in the weekend competition she would have blitzed them."

It only took Malorie 90 minutes to reel in her catch of barramundi, although there was no anglers' envy over her haul.

"The guys we spoke to were really happy for her and they said it was really cool to watch this little girl with barra jumping all over the place," Mr Nye said. "Every time she got a hit it was on the surface, so she got to see the big explosion on top of the water from the barra jumping all over the place, which added to the excitement."