Billions lost on LNG boom

LNG FUKUROKUJU is purpose built to carry LNG from the APLNG facility at Curtis Island to Kansai Electric facility in Japan.

AUSTRALIA is at risk of blowing the LNG boom.

A recent International Monetary Fund analysis revealed Australia took the wooden spoon when it came to extracting royalty payments from energy giants.

The IMF figures showed Australia was significantly behind rival gas producing governments such as Nigeria, Indonesia and Malaysia, which extract twice as much tax revenue from gas companies.

When it comes to charging big companies for extracting Australia's wealth of natural gas, the government received $7.3 billion in federal and state royalties from corporate taxes and the Petroleum Resources Rent Tax in 2014.

To put that in perspective, Malaysia took back $20.2 billion from oil and gas revenues, Indonesia received $25.8 billion and Nigeria got almost $37 billion back.

The Malaysian example is particularly stark, given its annual production was less than 30% higher than Australia's.

LOSING OUT: International Monetary Fund data shows Australia at the bottom of the pile when it comes to tax revenues from LNG. ITF

In research released by the International Transport Workers' Federation, it found that "all other top LNG exporters secure more than double the share of government revenues as a percentage of oil and gas production compared with Australia.”

"Adjusted for production volume, Indonesia's government revenues from oil and gas production were more than double Australia's,” the ITF research said.

"The PRRT is not a royalty payment but a profit-based tax. While the tax rate is set 40% it is not forecast to collect any revenues on LNG production for decades. Effectively this means that Australia's offshore oil and gas is being given away for free.”

In 2014 the Queensland state government received $37.8 million from royalties, while Australia wide the PRRT brought in $1.8 billion.

In October The Observer reported that although Australia would overtake Qatar as the world's largest exporter by 2021, the Australian government would only get back $800 million in PRRT revenues.

Qatar was expected to rake in more than $26 billion in that same year.

The PRRT is tax on "super” profits generated from the sale of resources like LNG but the price of oil would need to hit more than US$150 a barrel before the PRRT would apply.

"Oil and gas multinationals have used aggressive tax avoidance practices, some of which are being addressed by the ATO, which severely limit the benefits to Australians from the exploitation of their natural resources,” the ITF paper said.

"However, as Australia is on the verge of a major expansion of LNG exports and revenues are forecast to fall, Australia may succeed in becoming the country that gets the lowest share of government revenue from its oil and gas production.”