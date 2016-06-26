Bill Shorten coming to Gladstone to talk 'jobs, jobs, jobs'

2016 ELECTION: Opposition leader Bill Shorten drops in on Gladstone a week out from the poll.

OPPOSITION leader Bill Shorten will be in Gladstone tomorrow to meet with workers and discuss local issues.

Mr Shorten is no stranger to Gladstone having visited the city twice already this year. According to the leader of the Australian Labor Party, he is heading back to Gladstone to talk about local jobs, and meet apprentices and hear from them first-hand about issues that are important to them.

"I'm really looking forward to being back in Gladstone to meet with workers and hear about issues affecting them," Mr Shorten said.

"I understand that in Gladstone and the regions the issue right now is jobs, jobs and jobs."

The trip comes hot on the heels of Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull's visit to Rockhampton last week. In Rockhampton, the LNP leader promised a raft of measures to help regional Queensland including health measures and better protection for mines against court action blocking their development.

His deputy Barnaby Joyce weighed in with a swipe at the state Labor Government for "stalling" on the Rookwood Weir development.

"Residents in Gladstone deserve better than Malcolm Turnbull and the Liberals who are too busy worried about their own jobs, instead of fighting for local jobs and apprentices in Gladstone," Mr Shorten said.

"I want locals to know that Labor won't forget about them. We will keep listening to them and keeping working to win their support."