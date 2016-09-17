Gladstone company's enviable injury-free record

FOR four years, the day after 9-11 has been a time to celebrate for Berg Engineering.

It's because it's the anniversary of the last day the company had an injury causing lost time.

Each year the company has congratulated its workers on the milestone, with presents, and there's no plan to stop the tradition.

Chief executive officer Derek Berg said he was extremely proud of the team.

Berg Engineering Gladstone celebrated four years lost time injury free this week.

"The safety of our people and the safe operation of our facilities are of paramount importance," he said.

"We look after each other and make sure everyone gets home injury free to their families.

"Each employee has embraced the safety procedures on site and contributes actively towards the continuous improvement and development of safety processes and this deserves special recognition and thanks."

Berg provides value-added solutions that reduce operating costs, maximise performance and extend asset life.

Staff are passionate about implementing best practice in all aspects of the business and believe safety and sustainability are key factors in their ongoing success.

It's an achievement the engineering firm takes in its stride with increasing pressure from falling commodity prices and the push for more efficient work practices.

The company, which has felt the pinch of the economic downturn in Gladstone, has reached the milestone through a continuous focus on safe work practices.

"That's hard to do in a company of this size. Just to get to one year is an achievement," workplace health and safety co-ordinator Jeanette Baynton said.

General manager Jamie Sleeman said it was a great achievement considering the high-pressure environment the industry faced.

"Businesses reliant on commodities need to operate leaner in a low-cost environment," Mr Sleeman said.