Bike rider blows 0.239 after day on rum and cokes

A GLADSTONE man has sworn off spirits after crashing his motorcycle while riding drunk last month.

Karl Pershouse pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to driving under the influence on October 1.

Prosecutor Gavin Reece said Pershouse was almost five times the legal limit, returning a reading of .239 after the 9pm crash.

He said paramedics were assessing Pershouse when police arrived at the Glen Eden Dr, Glen Eden scene.

"His eyes appeared blood shot, his speech was slurred and he was confused and dazed,” Mr Reece said.

"He told police he'd finished work at 7am, and had spent the day drinking rum and cokes.

"He said he was riding the bike to go and get cigarettes, and that he couldn't remember the crash.”

Pershouse's lawyer said he was "very embarrassed and remorseful” over the incident.

"He accepts it was unacceptable,” she said.

She said Pershouse had just finished his fourth night shift in a row, and drinking rum helped him return to a normal sleeping pattern.

The lawyer noted the crash was at low speed and no one was injured, nor was there any damage caused to anyone else's property.

She said the "silly mistake” had been a wake up call for Pershouse, who had since sworn off drinking spirits-based drinks.

Magistrate Melanie Ho acknowledged Pershouse had a "commendable (traffic) history”, and said he was lucky he hadn't seriously injured himself or anyone else.

She recommended he give up the cigarettes too.

Pershouse was fined $1400 with his licence disqualified for 12 months, having already been disqualified since the crash.