Big utes smash car sales records, taking over top-sellers

Jeff Luhrmann loves his new HiLux which is the third that he has owned.

GLADSTONE is a BIG ute city with thousands of the brutes out and about on the daily grind.

And for the first time ute sales across Australia in October reportedly outsold our top selling cars with Toyota HiLux and Ford Ranger apparently leading the pack.

And for owners of HiLux utes and Ford Rangers the revelation comes as no surprise.

Gladstone refrigeration tradie Jeff Luhrmann is on his third HiLux.

"It's their reliability and good resale value which goes on the name,” he said.

"I took a 1983 model halfway around Australia.

"I rolled it before I left and all I had to do was take the plugs out, squirt the oils out and it fired up.

"Then get the roof dents out.”

Mr Luhrmann said it was comfortable with plenty of room inside.

"I don't look for trouble and it keeps me out of trouble,” he said.

"This will likely be my last car, then we will take it grey-nomading.”

He said his previous two HiLux utes were pre-owned.

"One had 200,000kms when I got it. I sold it with around 280,000 and never had any issues,” Mr Luhrmann said.

Rose Kingi said she has had HiLuxes all her life.

Rose Kingi says her family has had 11 HiLux utes. Paul Braven GLA031116UTE

"In Australia my family has had eight and in New Zealand we had three,” she said.

"You can go anywhere, bush, beach or town. They are strong, built to last.

"You don't buy a HiLux for speed but to get you to really rough places with ease, that's what a HiLux does.

"Mine's hit heaps of kangaroos. Never let me down.”

Ms Kingi said her family worked out in the bush and all drove HiLuxes.

Ford Ranger owner Russell Davies swears by his car's reliability and capabilities.

Mr Davies said he had driven his car all over Australia, with no problems.

"We've been on bush roads, over stumps, trees, it doesn't miss a beat,” he said.

"It's not surprise to me the Ranger is a big seller.”

James Robertson, dealer principal at Bill Robertson Toyota said the HiLux was their best seller.

"It's a premium product,” he said

Allan Dodds from Reef City Motors said the Ford Ranger was its biggest seller in Gladstone, and that it was "a proven big truck”.