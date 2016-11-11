Tourist relief as Gladstone scores extra free dump zones

IT'S not pretty but it's a fact of life for Redland City caravanner Cheri Campbell when she travels up the Bruce Hwy to visit her daughter at Tannum Sands, at some point she needs to dump her waste.

Mrs Campbell said most facilities she came across were "usually pretty clean" but she said it would be handy to have more dump zones around the region.

"You have to chuck it out somewhere so having more facilities would be good," she said.

"We like staying at Tannum anyway but if we were just passing through somewhere overnight and there were better places in Gladstone then we'd stay there.

"It depends on how long you're on the road for if you need to dump your waste but (if there was an overnight spot in Gladstone) it'd be good to also do a little shopping and fuel up."

On top of the three, free dumping spots in the region, caravanners can also dump at privately operated caravan parks at Tannum Discovery Park, Kin Kora Village Tourist and Residential Home Park, Boyne Island Caravan Park and Barney Beach Caravan Park.

A report presented to the council said its free dump facilities were established to "encourage the caravanning community to stop in the region".

But the report also found there were some issues with the free dump zones, such as caravanners filling up their water tanks with non-potable water, the removal of hoses used to clean facilities and "areas covered in human waste".

A potential site for a new dump zone included the corner of the Dawson Hwy and Aerodrome Rd but the council were not convinced this would be the right location and will take extra time to find a suitable location.

Although Mrs Campbell didn't do a lot of "free-camping" she said caravan parks were getting more expensive.

"As long as you've got a toilet that's good... that's the most important thing."

"We do most of our cooking ourselves and often stock up at Woolies or Coles. "But when we go to a small town we like to spend money (locally)."