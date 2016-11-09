Big scholarships set to give back thousands to rural regions

YOU don't have to work in the coal industry or even plan to, to apply for a QCoal scholarship to help with your studies at James Cook University.

This year a medical student from Mackay received the scholarship worth $10,000 yearly - $30,000 over three years.

The QCoal Foundation is offering its second scholarship to start in 2017 and seeks applicants.

Although it is encouraging students from rural and remote backgrounds who are preparing to study geology or science at JCU, it is definitely not limited to those professions.

QCoal spokeswoman Nicole Ireland said it is interested in applicants who will become professionals in their chosen field who are interested in giving back to rural or remote regions by later working there.

They may demonstrate an interest or recognise the need that exists in these areas for professional skills and prepared to support, contribute to such communities.

You may not find yourself working in coal mine but may plan to contribute through an occupation that would support communities that do, or even farming regions.

Its a diverse range but likely it will touch upon working in a rural or remote region where it is often hard to attract professionals. It could be jobs like engineers, medical or even dental.

The QC Foundation supports initiatives that are focussed on health, liveability and education in our rural and remote communities.

The scholarship is open to undergraduate students who completed Year 12 within two years prior to studying at JCU with preference given to science and geology.

However, it will depend on the field of the applicants.

Applicants should demonstrate an interest in working in rural or regional Queensland.

"Rural and remote students will often face additional challenges in meeting the costs of study so we are happy to provide a helping hand," said QCoal Foundation director Christopher Wallin.

Applications close on January 31.