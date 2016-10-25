'I was scared': Boy risks his life to save baby brother

Firefighter Rhys Dingle instructs Jai Dickeson on how to use the hose.

AN EIGHT-year-old was awarded in front of his school yesterday for his courage and bravery.

Calliope State Primary School student Jai Dickeson received the first local hero award from the Calliope Fire Auxiliary Unit in more than ten years.

Last month a fire tore through his Calliope home destroying almost everything inside.

Jai sparked into action when he heard his mum Telitha Abbott yell out to check on his one-year-old brother Reggie.

He found his baby brother and safely carried him out a window.

Calliope Fire Auxiliary Unit firefighter Rhys Dingle said it was important to recognise Jai's bravery.

"For him to take the time to get his brother out safely was a big thing ... For a kid of his age you can only imagine what was going through his head," Rhys said.

"He kicked the fly screen out of the window to get his brother out.

"He wasn't worried about anything else other than getting his brother out, he did what he had to do, and you can't teach kids that.

"I felt like we needed to let him and other kids know that what he's done is a really good thing."

Jai and his family have since benefited from the generosity of Gladstone residents who have donated food vouchers, clothing and furniture to help get them back on their feet.

"I was scared but I just wanted to know my family was safe," he said.