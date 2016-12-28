Big changes lined up for 2017

INCOMING: Changes to the pension are among a raft of changes to come in January 1. Photo Paul Braven / The Observer

FORMER US President John F. Kennedy said change was the law of life but for about 300,000 part-pensioners there will be little to celebrate in the new year as changes to the pension begin.

From Monday new asset test rules for pensioners will be introduced by the Federal Government, meaning 236,000 part pensioners will have their payments reduced and 91,000 people across Australia will lose complete access to the pension.

But like anything in life there are winners and losers and for 171,500 pensioners, they will receive an average pension rise of about $30 a fortnight.

Although National Seniors Association president Gladstone branch president Roy Jones considered himself lucky because the changes would not affect him, generally speaking, he thought the new requirements, were actually fair.

"Some of my (900) members might not like me for saying that but looking at the figures, they're not too bad,” Mr Jones said.

"But those who missed the part pension before will be able to just fit in because the lower limit has been raised.”

As it stands pensioners receive $788.40 a fortnight for singles and $1188.60 for couples, plus supplement payments of $64.50 and $97.20 and rental assistance of $129.40 and $121.80, respectively.

The new asset test-free thresholds will be $250,000 for a single homeowner, $375,000 for a homeowner couple, $450,000 for a single non-homeowner, and $575,000 for a non-homeowner couple.

Currently, for every $1000 of assets pensioners own over the asset test-free threshold, the pension is reduced by $1.50 per fortnight.

This will be doubled to $3 as of January 1.

Mr Jones said most of their members were in their 70s or 80s, but for those who retired 15 years ago, he said they might struggle as they missed the opportunity to get into a good superannuation scheme.

"Most pensioners I know live pretty frugally, it's not like they go out for dinner or anything like that every week,” he said.

"(But) I haven't really heard anyone complaining about the changes and when compared to what we live on it seems quite adequate.”

However, Mr Jones was concerned about what the changes would mean for those who would lose their pension, and as a result, would lose their pensioner concession cards.

The cards can be used for various discounts on things like council rates.

However it's understood that pensioners who do lose their concession cards will have them replaced with a low-income healthcare card.

A recent Newspoll by The Australian revealed a 7 percentage point drop in the primary vote for the Coalition among voters over 50 since the federal election.

Incoming changes

Student loans - The VET Fee Help program will be scrapped in favour of a VET Student Loans program, which will halve the number of course eligible for loans.

Dental care - The Child Dental Benefits Schedule will be reduced from $1000 to $700.

E10 fuel - The State Government will require petrol stations to ensure 3% of their petrol sales each quarter is biofuel-based.

Smoke alarms - Photoelectric alarms will be required to be installed in homes any time a smoke alarm is being replaced or installed.

Aged care - New residents of aged care facilities who keep their own family home and rent it out will now have that income included in the income test for the pension.

Dole - Newstart recipients who owe money and haven't started a repayment plan will be charged 8.76% interest.