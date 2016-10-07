Big bidders have sights set on 1500 military items up for grabs

One of the feature items to be auctioned off.

FOR THE militaria collectors out there, this weekend is time to get your hands on some serious gear.

Held at the Mt Larcom Community Hall over Saturday and Sunday, the Militaria, Antique Weapons and Collectibles auction is set to draw in a keen crowd, according to auctioneer David Smith.

One of the feature items, which Mr Smith said could go for anywhere between $10,000-$15,000, is a pair of percussion duelling pistols.

"This type of auctioneer won't bring a huge crowd,” Mr Smith said.

A sneak peek at some of the items to be auctioned. Sarah Barnham

"But it will draw a crowd, most likely collectors, that bid big.”

Last year's auction made about $200,000, and this year's is set to make even more with about 1500 items up for auction over both days.

Some of the items include swords, Samurai swords, Bowie knives, bayonets, WWII machetes and items from the Civil War.

For information phone David at 0409 656 289.

The auction will begin at 10am, with viewings from 8am.