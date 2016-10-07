28°
News

Big bidders have sights set on 1500 military items up for grabs

Sarah Barnham
| 7th Oct 2016 4:26 PM
One of the feature items to be auctioned off.
One of the feature items to be auctioned off. Sarah Barnham

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

FOR THE militaria collectors out there, this weekend is time to get your hands on some serious gear.

Held at the Mt Larcom Community Hall over Saturday and Sunday, the Militaria, Antique Weapons and Collectibles auction is set to draw in a keen crowd, according to auctioneer David Smith.

One of the feature items, which Mr Smith said could go for anywhere between $10,000-$15,000, is a pair of percussion duelling pistols.

"This type of auctioneer won't bring a huge crowd,” Mr Smith said.

A sneak peek at some of the items to be auctioned.
A sneak peek at some of the items to be auctioned. Sarah Barnham

"But it will draw a crowd, most likely collectors, that bid big.”

Last year's auction made about $200,000, and this year's is set to make even more with about 1500 items up for auction over both days.

Some of the items include swords, Samurai swords, Bowie knives, bayonets, WWII machetes and items from the Civil War.

For information phone David at 0409 656 289.

The auction will begin at 10am, with viewings from 8am.

Gladstone Observer
Bruce Hwy crash victim still critical, taken to Brisbane

Bruce Hwy crash victim still critical, taken to Brisbane

A 26-year-old man involved in this morning's Bruce Hwy car crash will be trasnferred to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital tonight.

New $3.2b 'fuel security' project to create 1800 jobs

Modules being lifted onto the ship in New Zealand for the new Northern Oil Refinery in Gladstone.

Construction to start on new oil refinery in Gladstone by 2017

'Up for grabs': Local priority for $3.3b oil refinery works

An artist's impression of the diesel import terminal at Fisherman's Landing.

Billion dollar project works up for grabs for local contractors

'You can fix cars': Driver worries for other crash victims

Three cars were involved in a crash on the Bruce Hwy at Mount Larcom this morning.

Driver says, "at least you can fix cars".

Local Partners

WHAT'S ON: Fashion show, family events and live entertainment

Your guide to what's on in the Gladstone region this weekend.

Your chance to win

$1000 TOY VOUCHER
Learn More

Scenes of trauma: Inside the ED after Bruce Hwy crash

Emergency Department staff treating patients involved in a three-vehicle crash on the Bruce Highway at Mt Larcom. There were seven people injured in the crash with two taken to Gladstone and five to Rockhampton hospitals.

These photos show our ED staff at work as they scramble to save lives

CMC organisers: No more pre-sale tickets will be sold

US country music group The Dixie Chicks. Supplied by Chugg Entertainment.

UPDATE: Plenty of people unhappy with process

Latest deals and offers

Little Big Town, Kip Moore join 2017 CMC Rocks line-up

Little Big Town, Kip Moore join 2017 CMC Rocks line-up

LEE Kernaghan, Adam Harvey and The McClymonts are also on the festival's 10th anniversary bill.

Gears of War 4 review: Let the nightmares begin

There's no shortage of intense action in Gears of War 4

Latest in $1 billion franchise is brutal, bloody and very addictive

RECAP: The Bachelorette S2E6 - the best date of the show

Georgia Love in a scene from The Bachelorette. Supplied by Channel 10.

Two single dates and the boys get oiled up for Australian women.

Ryan says bye to The Bachelorette

Noosa's Ryan Palk was a contestant on The Bachelorette.

FORMER Noosa bachelor is a single sailor once more.

MOVIE REVIEW: The Girl on the Train gets lost along the way

Emily Blunt in a scene from the movie The Girl on the Train.

THRILLER has ambitious idea but suffers from strange dialogue.

"Transcending with herculean heaviness'

The cover of the new Gone is Gone album. Photo Contributed

Dream team create album

Gruen finale out-rates The X Factor and The Bachelorette

Gruen host Wil Anderson, centre, with panelists Todd Sampson and Russel Howcroft.

THE ABC's ad show finishes on a high in most successful season yet.

GREAT FAMILY ENTERTAINER...ANYONE FOR A SWIM...SELLER&#39;S RELOCATING and WANT IT SOLD

53 Col Brown Avenue, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 2 $375,000

New to the market is this family-friendly lowset brick home that has been meticulously maintained over the years and is now calling for a new owner. If you like...

Fantastic Opportunity to Secure an Inner City Unit - Must See!

Unit 1/24 Kent Street, Gladstone 4680

Unit 1 1 1 NOW $149,000

Tired of paying rent and want to secure your first property? Well this fantastic inner city unit is a great option in the current market and will not last long so...

STOP RENTING! ABSOLUTELY NOTHING TO DO BUT MOVE IN!

47 Drynan Drive, Calliope 4680

House 4 2 2 $289,000

If you're still renting you need to view this property to see what it has to offer for this fantastic price! The large open plan kitchen/living area offers...

FREEHOLD MULTI TENANTED BUILDING FOR SALE - SOUTH GLADSTONE

146 Off Street, South Gladstone 4680

Commercial - APPROXIMATELY 412M2 OF NET LETTABLE AREA - SHOP 1 - 198M2 ... $875,000 + GST

- APPROXIMATELY 412M2 OF NET LETTABLE AREA - SHOP 1 - 198M2 PLUS 70.5M2 OF MEZZANINE - CURRENTLY VACANT, SUIT RETAIL OR OFFICE - SHOP 2 - 67.2M2 - CURRENTLY...

124M2 STRATA WAREHOUSE/SHOWROOM IN CBD LOCATION

Shed 3/6 Little Bramston Street, Gladstone South 4680

Commercial - BLOCK CONSTRUCTED WAREHOUSE, CURRENTLY WITH OFFICE AND SHOWROOM FITOUT. - SMALL ... $190,000 + GST /...

- BLOCK CONSTRUCTED WAREHOUSE, CURRENTLY WITH OFFICE AND SHOWROOM FITOUT. - SMALL STRATA COMPLEX, CLOSE TO GLADSTONE CBD - AVAILABLE NOW FOR LEASE OR SALE.

READY TO BUILD ON ...

7 Alder Street, New Auckland 4680

Residential Land Located in a quiet established and friendly neighbourhood is this 610m2 freehold ... $80,000

Located in a quiet established and friendly neighbourhood is this 610m2 freehold allotment with approx. 18.5m2 frontage and ready to build on. Nearby schools and...

HARD TO FIND LAND HERE

56 Oxley Drive, South Gladstone 4680

Residential Land A rare opportunity to secure this ready to build on vacant land ... $90,000

A rare opportunity to secure this ready to build on vacant land positioned but a short stroll to nearby tranquil leafy billabong and play park area. 637m2 with...

GREAT BLOCK OF LAND

21 Clarance Drive, New Auckland 4680

Residential Land Looking for a good sized allotment located in a quiet established neighbourhood? ... $90,000

Looking for a good sized allotment located in a quiet established neighbourhood? Then put this property on your must see list. 637m2 with 20m frontage of gently...

CUL-DE-SAC ALLOTMENT

10 Walnut Street, New Auckland 4680

Residential Land Located in an established and friendly neighbourhood is this ready to build ... $80,000

Located in an established and friendly neighbourhood is this ready to build on allotment. 779m2 gently sloping freehold land. Nearby schools and shopping are...

BOYNE ISLAND - LAND OF OPPORTUNITY

8 Ballook Street, Boyne Island 4680

Residential Land Here is your opportunity to buy one or both adjoining allotments each ... $90,000

Here is your opportunity to buy one or both adjoining allotments each 645m2 in size. Located in the lovely river side suburb of Boyne island and but approx.

Mackay Marina could sell as package deal, fetch $40 million

News of the Mackay Marina sale has already attracted buyer interest

Councillors to rule on 'rogue' development

Construction of Breeze Mooloolba by Aria property group. Corner of Alexandra Parade and and Meta Street, Mooloolaba.

Report on development that breached approval conditions to go public

2 exclusive estates transform entrance to Toowoomba

An artist's impression of the Three Burnage St development.Photo Contributed

Gold Coast-based developer Adam Webb is bankrolling the projects

7-Eleven co-owner's $3.4m Noosa holiday home on the market

26 The Anchorage, Noosa Waters.

HOW much would you pay for a holiday home in Noosa Waters?

10 blocks selling for under $100k in the Gladstone region

TEN ridiculously cheap vacant blocks of land in the Gladstone region

Reserve Bank makes decision on your interest rates

The unemployment rate fell, part-time work is growing, says the RBA