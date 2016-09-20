Best gardens in the Gladstone region awarded

RESIDENTS of Tannum Sands would not be surprised.

But Kathy Barker was "blown away” with her win at the Gladstone Region Garden Awards.

Along with a swag of other awards, Kathy took out the grand champion garden award for her garden paradise.

"I was blown away. This is very exciting,” Kathy said on the night.

"It's a labour of love but this is an award we really wanted to win. I'm over the moon. It makes it all worthwhile.”

Kathy and her husband, Kevin, spend about 10 hours a week in their extension garden.

On an 800sqm block, the garden was started from scratch. Kathy described it as a "rustic” garden with all manner of features.

Awards judge and horticulturalist Mike Wells, from Toowoomba, said the garden was a haven in the central coast environment, with trees that made it a wonderfully cool oasis.

The awards were presented by Gladstone Civic Beautification Committee and were held on Friday night, with former Gladstone MP Liz Cunningham the MC with a bit of help from Kath Thomson. \

Another highlight of the night was 10-year-old green thumb Beau Thomas taking out two awards. The young Calliope gardener took out the junior gardens award and the overall encouragement award.

The event at Gladstone Darts Club was attended by nearly 100 garden enthusiasts.

WINNERS

Non residential garden: New Auckland Place.

Schools-student garden: Kin Kora State School.

Junior garden: Beau Thomas.

Entertainment area: Doug and Sharon Stephan.

Plant collection: Mike and Eliane Miller. Bush house: Mike and Eliane Miller.

Vegetable/fruit garden: Mike and Eliane Miller.

Small spaces garden: Val Condren.

Frontal effect: Kathy Barker. Native Garden: Felicity Chapman. Senior Citizens Garden: Ruth Hall.

New garden: Val Condren.

Small garden: Kathy Barker.

Large garden: Doug and Sharon Stephan.

Encouragement award: Beau Thomas.

Judge's award: Doug and Sharon Stephan.

Reserve champion garden: Mike and Eliane Miller.

Grand champion garden: Kathy Barker.