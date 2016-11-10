34°
'Best fish and chips': New seafood takeaway van opens up

Tegan Annett
| 10th Nov 2016 5:58 PM
Gladstone Fish Market owner Simon Whittingham has opened his take-away seafood van.
Gladstone Fish Market owner Simon Whittingham has opened his take-away seafood van.

GLADSTONE man Simon Whittingham says he has the best fish and chips in town.

It's a big call, but he's confident to make it, claiming his point of difference is having the freshest product in Gladstone.

This week the Gladstone Fish Market Hot Box opened, offering fresh takeaway fish and chips and other seafood.

Mr Whittingham said bringing his vision of a takeaway van to complement his fresh seafood store to a reality has been a challenge .

 

Gladstone Fish Market owner Simon Whittingham has opened his take-away seafood van.
Gladstone Fish Market owner Simon Whittingham has opened his take-away seafood van.

"I'm relieved ... To see it here and have it open is a great thing," Mr Whittingham said.

He said the takeaway van, decorated with newspaper articles, would produce some of the best fish and chips in Gladstone.

 

"I wouldn't throw that out there if I didn't think we were capable of producing it," he said.

"Our fish is from Queensland and Australia and I have the access to fresh fish - that's my big difference."

Mr Whittingham said there were some "teething problems" but nonetheless he was proud to see the takeaway van running.

 

Gladstone Fish Market owner Simon Whittingham has opened his take-away seafood van.
Gladstone Fish Market owner Simon Whittingham has opened his take-away seafood van.

"When you think you have ironed out all the wrinkles some more appear, but that's part in parcel of being in small business," Mr Whittingham said.

The menu offers crumbed, grilled or battered fish and has other items like a prawn meat sandwich, salads and a seafood basket.

"There's still some things that need to be done to make it how I pictured it," Mr Whittingham said.

"We still need to get the shade and furniture up, that'll be here in about a month."

Mr Whittingham said the takeaway van would be supplied by the seafood sold at Gladstone Fish Markets.

He said the menu was built on a supply basis to offer the freshest fish possible.

"We've built a menu that we can deliver on and guarantee continuous supply on fish.

"We've picked fish that are seasonal ... We'll also let customers know what our freshest fish available is each day."

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  fish and chips gladstone fish seafood takeaway

GLADSTONE man Simon Whittingham says he has the best fish and chips in town.

