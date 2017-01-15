'Best of both': CQ towns for Adani FIFO hub shortlist revealed

THE Queensland Government wants the "best of both worlds" with Adani's selection of fly-in fly-out (FIFO) hubs, nominating both Rockhampton and Townsville.

Late last year Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk met with Adani chairman Gautam Adani and secured a commitment that the workforce for its $22 billion Carmichael Coal project would be sourced from regional Queensland.

They also committed to not utilising foreign workers on 457 visas.

Adani confirmed Townsville and Rockhampton were on the FIFO hub shortlist with a decision due this year coinciding with the start of early works.

Employment opportunities for the mine infrastructure phase and the ongoing mine operations will arise upon commencement of the project.

Together with the mine, rail, port, supply chain and subcontracting opportunities, this will equate to thousands of direct and indirect employment opportunities.

"The Premier made it clear to Adani that rather than selecting either of these great regional Queensland cities, pick both," a spokesman said.

"The Palaszczuk Government wants to ensure the maximum benefit across regional Queensland from this project and maximise the jobs it will generate, directly and indirectly, in as many regions as possible."

"At the end of the day, it's a commercial decision for Adani to make.

"From the Queensland Government's perspective, we want to ensure jobs and economic benefit across regional Queensland."

In December, Adani confirmed to the Premier that: