Being a celebrant 'always different' everyday

JUDY Whicker has blessed a house, helped name a boat, married hundreds of people and officiated just as many funerals.

It's all just part of the job for Ms Whicker, who has been a civil celebrant for the past 13 years.

"I'm mainly focused on the weddings, funerals and naming services,” she said.

"I probably do about 60 to 80 weddings a year and 80 to 100 funerals a year.”

Being a civil celebrant is Ms Whicker's full-time job, she is officially authorised for the position by the Federal Government.

It's a job Ms Whicker said she truly cherishes.

"It's a job I'm very passionate about, I absolutely adore it,” she said.

"I love working with people, I even love doing funerals because I love working with the families to try and give their deceased ones their final farewell the way that they'd like.”

In her past life Ms Whicker was the general manager of Gladstone Festivals and Events for 25 years.

"I started to get really busy and I decided my passion was this and now I do it for a living,” she said.

During the 13 years in the job, Ms Whicker said she had seem some interesting things, including a few weddings that "were out of the norm”.

Unfortunately, but probably for the best, she chose not to elaborate.

"One that I did was a house blessing, the couple had split up, and the wife wanted to have a blessing for her house, to sort of rid the place of its demons,” Ms Whicker said.

"Really and truthfully though I think it was an excuse for her and her girlfriends to get on the champagne but it was a lovely event anyway.”

Ms Whicker said as long as people still wanted to use her, she would not stop the job any time soon.

"The good thing is it's never the same, it's always different,” she said.