31°
News

Being a celebrant 'always different' everyday

Chris Lees | 9th Jan 2017 6:44 PM
LOVING THE JOB: Judy Whicker has been a civil celebrant for 13 years and she loves all parts of the job, from weddings to funerals.
LOVING THE JOB: Judy Whicker has been a civil celebrant for 13 years and she loves all parts of the job, from weddings to funerals. Brenda Strong

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

JUDY Whicker has blessed a house, helped name a boat, married hundreds of people and officiated just as many funerals.

It's all just part of the job for Ms Whicker, who has been a civil celebrant for the past 13 years.

"I'm mainly focused on the weddings, funerals and naming services,” she said.

"I probably do about 60 to 80 weddings a year and 80 to 100 funerals a year.”

Being a civil celebrant is Ms Whicker's full-time job, she is officially authorised for the position by the Federal Government.

It's a job Ms Whicker said she truly cherishes.

"It's a job I'm very passionate about, I absolutely adore it,” she said.

"I love working with people, I even love doing funerals because I love working with the families to try and give their deceased ones their final farewell the way that they'd like.”

In her past life Ms Whicker was the general manager of Gladstone Festivals and Events for 25 years.

"I started to get really busy and I decided my passion was this and now I do it for a living,” she said.

During the 13 years in the job, Ms Whicker said she had seem some interesting things, including a few weddings that "were out of the norm”.

Unfortunately, but probably for the best, she chose not to elaborate.

"One that I did was a house blessing, the couple had split up, and the wife wanted to have a blessing for her house, to sort of rid the place of its demons,” Ms Whicker said.

"Really and truthfully though I think it was an excuse for her and her girlfriends to get on the champagne but it was a lovely event anyway.”

Ms Whicker said as long as people still wanted to use her, she would not stop the job any time soon.

"The good thing is it's never the same, it's always different,” she said.

Gladstone Observer
Gladstone's top million dollar homes on the market right now

Gladstone's top million dollar homes on the market right now

HERE'S a list of Gladstone most expensive houses on the market now, don't click on this link if you can't handle house envy!

'Worthy': Gladstone streets could become thriving hub of free food

Danielle Ellis at the Fledgling edible garden at the Community Hub. Photo Brenda Strong / The Observer

But council says residents need to drive it ...

Police charge girl over stabbing of teen boyfriend in Gladstone

Police generic

"At one of the unit complexes a domestic incident occurred".

'Greatest gift': Brave young taipan victim home for Christmas

A GoFundMe has been set up for Agnes Water toddler, Eli, after being bitten by coast taipan. Photo Contributed

Eli recovering after snake bite in September

Local Partners

'Greatest gift': Brave young taipan victim home for Christmas

AGNES Water parents Brittany Cervantes and Giles Campbell were reminded just how sweet the simple things in life are.

New Year New Yard

Win $1000 Bunnings Voucher
Learn More

Give rescue service a break

RACQ CareFlight Rescue airlift a man from the scene of a single-vehicle rollover on the Burnett Highway. Photo: RACQ CareFlight Rescue

Drive safe to avoid visit from the blue and yellow blades

11 huge events coming to Gladstone in the next 6 months

Events coming up in Gladstone in 2017.

Your guide to exciting events coming to the Gladstone region

Summer SUNfest kicks off

SunFest Lazer shoot-out in the Tondoon Botanic Gardens January 11, 2016. Photo Mike Richards / The Observer

Tickets for SUNfest are selling fast, so get in quickly.

The surprising problem police face at Woodford Folk Festival

STREET SCENE: Woodford Folk Festival 2016.

The biggest issue for police at Woodfordia is not what you'd expect

Ozzy Osbourne 'took an overdose during wife's cancer battle'

Ozzy Osbourne 'took an overdose during wife's cancer battle'

Kelly Osbourne claims her father Ozzy overdosed when her mother Sharon was battling cancer.

Dannii Minogue's sadness over childless Kylie

Dannii is sad her sister Kylie doesn't yet have a child

La La Land sweeps Golden Globe Awards

Ryan Gosling, left, and Emma Stone pose in the press room with the award for best performance by an actor and actress in a motion picture - musical or comedy for La La Land at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards.

MODERN musical wins seven gongs including Best Motion Picture.

Lindsay Lohan wipes social media accounts

Lohan wants to start 2017 with a clean slate

Meryl Streep takes aim at Donald Trump in Globes speech

Meryl Streep accepts the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017.

SCREEN legend makes impassioned plea against bullying.

Jimmy Fallon's Golden Globes glitch

This image released by NBC shows host Jimmy Fallon at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017.

THIS year's awards ceremony got off to a rocky start.

Amber Rose won't date bisexual men

"I'm just not comfortable with it."

NOTHING TO DO BUT MOVE IN!

5 Lady Elliot Court, Clinton 4680

House 4 1 3 Auction 9th...

Raine and Horne Gladstone is pleased to introduce 5 Lady Elliot Court to the market! Prepare to be pleasantly surprised with what this low set brick home has to...

&quot;SEASCAPE&quot; START LIVING THE DREAM!!! Affordable Luxury Beachside Apartment Living

3/30 BEACH AVENUE, Tannum Sands 4680

Apartment 3 2 2 $329,000

Go to sleep to the sound of the waves on the beach Wake up to ocean and island views Seascape is a secure gated boutique apartment complex comprising of five...

SUPERB DESIGN WITH MEDITERRANEAN FLAVOUR

26 Fairbairn Place, Clinton 4680

House 5 3 2 All Offers...

This Home has always drawn the attention of the Sunday afternoon drive buys, nothing has changed as the property continues to draw interest. Entering through the...

BEAUTIFUL EXECUTIVE HOME IN QUIET LOCATION

8 Munroe Court, West Gladstone 4680

House 4 2 2 AUCTION

Absolute privacy is guaranteed the moment you walk through the front door and out to the back where owners spend most of their time, under the large outdoor...

Superb Modern Duplex Equals Low Maintenance Lifestyle

1/11 SUN COURT, Calliope 4680

Duplex 3 2 2 $275,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is proud to present to the market this outstanding modern duplex. 3 bedroom, 2 bathrooms, single lock up garage plus single undercover...

EXCEPTIONAL QUALITY LIVING

2/2-4 Beezley Street, Glen Eden 4680

Unit 3 3 2 $175,000

Newly completed complex with a high standard of accommodation and quality living. Located less than 5 minutes from the CBD from Glenlyon Road and you are straight...

EXCEPTIONAL PACKAGE ON ACREAGE

323 Jim Whyte Way, Burua 4680

House 4 2 $459,000

On the market, this four bedroom home with two living areas an en suite and walk in robe as part of the master bedroom, is ready for you to inspect today. A...

80K PRICE REDUCTION FROM ORIGINAL LIST PRICE! OUTSTANDING VALUE! ACT NOW!

12 Kennedy Close, Glen Eden 4680

House 4 4 2 Reduced...

Motivated seller will look at formal offers. This family home to be sold well under replacement. Rarely do homes like this come to the market. This modern home...

DESIGNER FAMILY HOME SURE TO IMPRESS...NEW TO THE MARKET...MUST BE SOLD

8 Redgum Drive, Kirkwood 4680

House 4 2 2 $415,000

If you're considering upsizing to a quality family home then don't dismiss this lowset brick residence that's been meticulously maintained since 2011. The home...

4 Unit Complex - Walking Distance to CBD

Unit 1-4/95 Off Lane, South Gladstone 4680

Unit 8 4 4 $395,000

If you're looking to invest in Gladstone then don't look past this great unit complex! Solid construction, walking distance to the CBD and long term tenants in...

Fincal Verdict: Rent or Buy?

Housing generic.

Australia's love affair with property seems to know no end

A horror story for landlords

David Peritz — a face that Elizabeth Abel won’t forget in a hurry.

A horror story for those who rent out their homes

Teen nails import trade, moves onto property market

TEEN TYCOON: Will Deeth, 15, made $70,000 from selling toys over the Christmas period.

He's mastered importing, now he wants to get into property

REVEALED: Maroochy club site's future after $6m sale

An artist's impression shows the 132-unit development approved by Sunshine Coast Council before the site's sale. New owner Aura intends to build a retirement complex with more communal spaces than this original proposal.

Big change ahead for this central Maroochydore street

Finding love increases rent for Mackay couple

Dennis and Julieta Lyons have been told by the Department of Housing their rent will increase all because the couple fell in love and got married.

Mackay couple left wondering if they might have been better off not getting...

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!