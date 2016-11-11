'Risk losing project': Threat to dump $130m local project

IN-FIGHTING: Government MP launches a bizarre attack on Gladstone councillors over a perceived lack of support for the $132m Rookwood Weir project.

THE tit for tat between Federal and State governments over Rookwood Weir has descended into farce, with Capricornia MP Michelle Landry launching a baffling attack on local councillors.

Fed up with a perceived lack of support for the project, the Rockhampton-based MP delivered an ultimatum to local councillors and mayors in Central Queensland, saying "either you want Rookwood Weir 100% or you don't".

Ms Landry gave local governments until the end of the week to "clearly and unambiguously" state their position on Rookwood Weir.

"I have been dismayed by the relative silence from some local governments since the Commonwealth announced it would back Rockhampton, Livingstone and Gladstone communities to the hilt," she said.

"Now we are hearing whispers of white-anting (about) the project behind closed doors. If that's the case then these people risk losing the project forever."

Deputy PM Barnaby Joyce, Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd, Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and Michelle Landry MP at the Rookwood Weir announcement. Photo Contributed / The Capricorn Coast Mirror Contributed RCC

But mayor Matt Burnett said he was "a bit confused" and didn't think Ms Landry could possibly be targeting his council.

Having been a councillor for 16 years and now mayor, Cr Burnett said he had always supported the project.

"The three mayors of Gladstone, Livingstone and Rockhampton have always supported the project."

"Michelle knows my position and she even invited me up there when the PM was there and I spoke to him and he knows where I stand."

Cr Burnett said the Rookwood Weir project, which the Federal Government is chipping in $132 million for, would be important for developing agriculture in CQ and would "see future development in the (Gladstone) Port".

"My only reservation would be that if Gladstone Area Water Board is involved, would that affect our future water board dividends?"

"I'm sure it won't but if the call is to spend millions on the weir and we lost our dividends then I'd be concerned."

EARLIER | Reporter Campbell Gellie explains plans for the multi-million dollar project

Ms Landry's comments come after Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and Deputy PM Barnaby Joyce visited Rockhampton two weeks ago and called on the State Government to get out of the way and back feasibility studies to find out if the multi-million dollar project would work.

The State Government provided $15 million to help pay for feasibility studies on water projects throughout Queensland.

Making a mountain out of a mole-hill and directing her comments at local councillors, Ms Landry said "you are either with the Australian Government on this important project for your region or you are not".

"And if you aren't supportive, then you should be prepared for the funding to go to another state and explain to your communities why they will miss out on jobs and growth," she said.

"But while state Labor dance a political game over our region's future and want to spend the Commonwealth money elsewhere, there is deafening silence from some key local councils in Central Queensland about the future of Rookwood.

"Based on historic modelling and today's population trends, the State Department of Environment and Water has already identified that Rockhampton, Livingstone and Gladstone are in danger of running out of water for three years out of every 100 years."

The site of Rookwood Weir. Campbell Gellie

The Observer has previously reported that construction of the Rookwood Weir would ensure water security for future industries in Gladstone.

Although Awoonga water levels were close to being 90% full as of August this year, levels can drop quickly during drought when major industries in town use up 70% of the water supply.

One of the ideas behind building the weir is so that places like Gladstone and Rockhampton could get its water and then the rest could be sold to irrigators, allowing farmers to decide what crop they grow instead of having to wait for the wet season.

Rookwood Weir is expected to create more than 2000 jobs and boost agriculture production by $1 billion a year.