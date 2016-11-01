'Tough': Beers to meet with Shorten to talk jobs

2016 ELECTION: Opposition Leader Bill Shorten drops in on Gladstone a week out from the poll.

DEFEATED Labor candidate for Flynn Zac Beers said he was fed up with seeing families "doing it tough" in Gladstone and intended to speak with Bill Shorten today about improving job prospects for locals.

The Australian Workers' Union organiser said families were feeling the heat from a jobs market that was in "turmoil".

And with the downward pressure on employment, Mr Beers said he hoped to talk with Mr Shorten about what impact the downturn was having on workers and what sort of infrastructure projects could be created to boost job opportunities.

At the last election Mr Shorten had promised to fund an upgrade of Gladstone Port Access Rd and allocated $5 million for the Philip St precinct.

"I want to continue to be an active representative for Labor in Central Queensland and I know it hasn't been that long since the election but I'm not convinced anything has changed under the current member," he said.

"I'll absolutely keep putting my hand up because I'm fed up with seeing families doing it tough and not getting enough."

Mr Beers was at a Labor Party conference last week where he advocated for a senate office to be located in Central Queensland.

Mr Beers said the party wanted to make it mandatory for a senator to be based in Central Queensland and another to be based up north.

But he felt a senate office located in Gladstone or Rockhampton, rather than a full-time senator, would be a better compromise.

"(Having an office in Rockhampton) played a role in the election for the LNP and it's important to do more as the Labor Party to engage with the region so it gets a fair go," he said.

"The focus for me was to increase representation for people in regional Queensland... so they can engage with the electorate and represent them better.

"People outside of the south-east corner feel under represented... and feel there is a disconnect in the regional areas so as a party we need to do something to improve how people engage with their representatives," he said.