Beecher woman wins $1K at Bunnings for 'more plants'

THE new year is a whole lot sweeter for one lucky Beecher woman.

Rhonda Stayte won $1000 worth of Bunnings vouchers in The Observer's New Year New Yard competition.

With over 60 fruit trees already on her property, Mrs Stayte said she will easily find something to purchase at the hardware store.

"We have two and a half acres so I'll find something to spend it on ... maybe a few more plants,” Mrs Stayte said.

After only entering the competition once, Mrs Stayte said the win was a big surprise, but she was happy to have a helping hand.

"I haven't won anything for years ... I needed a little boost,” she said.

"For the deck I wanted pull down blinds, so I'll see if they have any.”

Mrs Stayte said her and her husband have lived on the old mango farm for six years after moving to Beecher for the good soil.

"It was a mango farm when we bought it and we dug out 55 trees,” Mr Stayte said.

"All our mates come with a bag every December, I never knew we had so many mates.”

The couple have been in the Gladstone region for 48 years and have every fruit tree you could imagine.

"Mulberries, mandarins, lychees, bananas ... you name it we've got it,” Mr Stayte said.

So what do they do with all that fruit, well for Mr Stayte the answer's pretty simple.

"We eat it.”