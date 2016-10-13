'Mega-project': Bechtel's Curtis Island project the world's best

WHETHER you love them or hate them Bechtel successfully completed one of the biggest projects in Queensland's history on Curtis Island and now they have been recognised for their efforts.

Through the Curtis Island LNG program, Bechtel undertook an unprecedented project, which involved the simultaneous construction of three LNG plants and comprised the largest concentration of private-capital investment in Australia's history.

It might have taken Bechtel six years to complete the mega project but just last month the company received the S&P Global Platts' Construction of the Year award.

Watch Bechtel's engineering feat come together: Bechtel's multi-billion dollar project has come to an end.

Bechtel's Oil, Gas and Chemicals Business president Alasdair Cathcart was understandably happy with the award.

"We are thrilled to have received the Platts Construction Project of the Year award for the massive scale of engineering and construction work on Curtis Island," he said.

"This award is a testament to our talented team who worked collaboratively with our customers, the excellence of our extensive global supply chain, and the commitment and support of the local community.

"Our combined efforts and innovative approach to mega-project execution resulted in the delivery of reliable gas liquefaction facilities as well as sustainable local benefits."

Australia Pacific LNG Commemorative Event, March 3, 2016. Photo Mike Richards / The Observer Mike Richards GLA030316APLNG

At peak, the three plants employed more than 30,000 people across seven countries on four continents.

Execution of the program involved a 24-hour engineering effort from three global execution centres, direct-hire construction on Curtis Island and modularisation of major plant components in Bechtel-operated yards in Indonesia, Thailand, and the Philippines.

In that time Bechtel has used the equivalent of seven Empire State Building's worth of concrete, 13 Eiffel Tower's worth of structural steel and 11 lengths of the Grand Canyon in electrical cable.

Bechtel said it had paid $1.5 billion to locals in wages.