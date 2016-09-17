Investors eye Gladstone region's most expensive home for sale

INTERSTATE developers are keen to snap up a $2m deal for a beach-front home and an approved development application for six units at Agnes Water.

The 1.62ha (four-acre) property at 3 Thomson St is for sale for $2.5m, making it the most expensive house on the market in the Gladstone region.

A home and approved development application deal for $2.5m at 3 Thomson St, Agnes Water, is receiving interest from interstate.

But it's the added benefit of an already approved development application that is the icing on the cake.

The development application was approved in November 2011 under the 2009 Miriam Vale town-planning scheme.

This means it was approved before Gladstone Regional Council stipulated beach-front developments be built further from the shoreline.

Raine and Horne Port Douglas real estate agent Barbara Wolveridge, who has the listing, said already there was interest was evident from from people in Melbourne and Brisbane.

"It's a beautiful block of land right next door to Shutters on the Beach," she said.

"There's the DA as well, which is quite interesting because since it was approved there has been more restrictions in place on coastal developments."

But millionaires need to act quick, with the development application due to lapse on May 8, 2018.

Owner Dean Cook has had the property for seven years.

"We've decided to move further north with the kids and all their school friends," he said.

Ms Wolverage said the new owner could use the development application to build six homes or villas.

"The house is nice. It's not in disrepair. It's quite unique, too, because you don't get too many northerly facing properties right on the beach," she said.

"Imagine, you could live in the cottage home, and build six others for your friends, or rent them out."



