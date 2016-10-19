29°
News

BREAKING: Iconic Gladstone club 'on the brink of closure'

Declan Cooley
| 19th Oct 2016 5:31 PM Updated: 5:35 PM
SECURING THE GREEN: Committee member Dave Olsen and chairman Peter pershouse at the Gladstone Bowls Club.
SECURING THE GREEN: Committee member Dave Olsen and chairman Peter pershouse at the Gladstone Bowls Club. Paul Braven

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

GLADSTONE RSL and Bowls Club has hit rock bottom and for the first time in its more than 75-year history is on the "brink of closure".

Like many venues in town the once well patronised club has struggled to keep its head above water in the aftermath of the boom.

The club's chairman Peter Pershouse said the club lost half of its members during the boom as "they sold up and left town".

At its peak the club had about 200 members but that number is now sitting at about 80.

In a letter to the council, the club said its biggest problem was having to pay more than $29,000 in rates this year.

"It's coming up to our busy time of the year which might mean we'll make enough to cover some of the rates but not the ongoing costs," Mr Pershouse said.

"I don't know what we'll do but it will be a struggle to stay open," he said.

SECURING THE GREEN: Committee member Dave Olsen and chairman Peter pershouse at the Gladstone Bowls Club.
SECURING THE GREEN: Committee member Dave Olsen and chairman Peter pershouse at the Gladstone Bowls Club. Paul Braven

To cut costs, the club recently laid off its manager, reduced the number of casual staff and the hours they work and scaled back "the greenkeeper's contract by roughly 30%".

But to keep the doors open "during quieter times" loyal club members have had to volunteer their time to work behind the bar.

The club's treasurer Tony Wyper said it was in a "dire battle" to pay its rates but would meet with the council to try and find a solution to the club's financial predicament.

"We're battling week to week like everyone in Gladstone," My Wyper said.

"It's very scary because we could close if things don't turn around in 12 months."

Part of the problem for the club is that it has six poker machines and despite earning the club about $30,000 a year, it means the club gets bumped up into a more expensive rate category.

SECURING THE GREEN: Committee member Dave Olsen and chairman Peter pershouse at the Gladstone Bowls Club.
SECURING THE GREEN: Committee member Dave Olsen and chairman Peter pershouse at the Gladstone Bowls Club. Paul Braven

Mayor Matt Burnett said if the club got rid of its poker machines it would pay less rates but he didn't want to see the club lose its pokies.

"From our point of view Gladstone RSL and Bowls are very important to the Gladstone community," Cr Burnett said.

"There wouldn't be one councillor who would like to see the club close.

"We're happy to sit down with them and see where they can save money... if there's a way to reduce their rates we will do it," he said.

Mr Pershouse said the clubs pokies didn't make enough money to cover wages for staff and although the machines only "make a small amount... they're there to get people through the door".

"I'm working 20 to 30 hours a week to keep it going because it's very important to me... there's a lot of history in the place," he said.

"We need help and it's as simple as that."

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  bowls club closing gladstone gladstone region

Brutal reality of boy's Taipan bite breaks parents' hearts

Brutal reality of boy's Taipan bite breaks parents' hearts

HEARTS of mum and dads melt as brutal reality sinks in.

One tip that will save a person's life after a snake bite

Snake catcher Dave Beck took this photo of an unhappy brown snake while in Kilkivan.

ONE simple trick that may mean the difference between life and death

Liberals plan Calliope grab in new electorate

REDISTRIBUTION: The LNP wants Calliope to be included in the electoral boundary of Callide.

BUT A Gladstone pollie doesn't want to give up the town.

Fast food crave sent drink-driver crashing into tree

Lochlan Philip

Grab for ast food chook wipes boozy driver into a Tannum tree.

Local Partners

Brutal reality of boy's Taipan bite breaks parents' hearts

HEARTS of mum and dads melt as brutal reality sinks in.

Your chance to win

$1000 TOY VOUCHER
Learn More

APLNG partner with Curtis Island LNG plant

The seven gas turbine generators pictured in the foreground of photo, on APLNG. Photo Contributed

APLNG and RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue launch new partnership.

700 Coast jobs to fill in one day across sectors

Joanna Kaczmarczyk and Barbara Kwiczala ready for the job show.

One day job bonanza with jobs from more than 60 employers

Barry Gibb is coming to Bluesfest 2017

FANS: Barry Gibb talks to a fan next to a cardboard cutout of his young self.

Aged 70, Gibb has re-launched his solo music career with a new album

Tim Finn headlining at Airlie Beach Music Festival

Music veteran Tim Finn from New Zealand will headline the Airlie Beach Music Festival.

Tim Finn: "It's the kind of festival that artists love"

Jennifer Lawrence 'secretly' dating Darren Aronofsky

Jennifer Lawrence 'secretly' dating Darren Aronofsky

JENNIFER Lawrence is reportedly dating director Darren Aronofsky after she bonded with him over a new movie they're working on together.

Chuck Berry announces first new album since 1979

Chuck Berry

Chuck Berry is releasing his first new studio album for 38 years

Tobey Maguire and Jennifer Meyer split after nine years

Tobey Maguire and Jennifer Meyer

The pair have split up after nine years of marriage.

Captain Planet, he's a hero! In a film by Leo DiCaprio

CAPTAIN Planet is a hero, who wants to bring pollution to zero.

Pokemon 'Gone': Three lessons to learn from 'fad'

Pokemon Go fans in Hervey Bay.

Pokemon Go is in rapid decline since its launched to fanfare in July

Concierge blame hotel for Kim Kardashian West's robbery

He was the only guard working in the hotel in Paris

Missing fingers haven't stopped this guitarist

COOL HAND: Michael Shanks, of Buderim, has mastered the guitar despite having only a thumb and no fingers on his left hand.

Guitarist overcomes challenge to play

SPACIOUS 3 BED TOWNHOUSE CLOSE TO CBD!

18/12 Flinders Street, West Gladstone 4680

House 3 3 1 $370,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is pleased to present 18/12 Flinders Street to the market. If you are an astute investor wanting to take advantage of low interest rates...

3 Years Young + 828m2 allotment!

4 Blackburn Court, Kirkwood 4680

House 4 2 2 $289,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is pleased to be marketing 4 Blackburn Ct, Kirkwood For Sale. This low maintenance home is just three years young boasts the winning...

OVER-COMMITTED SELLER HAS GONE.... MUST SELL!

2 Trevally Street, Tannum Sands 4680

House 5 4 1 AUCTION

All formal offers prior to Auction will be seriously considered. This impressive two storey home offers ample scope for comfortable living and entertaining for...

UNITERRUPTED WATER VIEWS...ENTERTAIN IN STYLEMOTIVATED VENDOR

13 The Esplanade, Barney Point 4680

House 3 2 2 $449,000

Take the time to discover this truly affordable highest home located in a high position in this highly sought after position in this exclusive part of Barney...

Family home seeks new family

3 Carpentaria Close, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 2 $458,000

These are the reasons you should buy this home: - It's walking distance to both state and catholic schools; day care centre, kindergarten, shops, Harvey road...

Family Entertainer Something Special

5 James Court, Telina 4680

House 4 3 2 $459,000

The search is over, intimately designed for an active family who enjoy a dynamic outdoor lifestyle and are seeking a refuge from their hectic lives. Raine and...

Big House - Big Convenience !!!

3 Clark Street, Clinton 4680

House 3 2 1 $149,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is delighted to be marketing 3 Clark Street For Sale. A great benefit of living at this address is that you'll be able to leave the car...

2 BED, FURNISHED TOWNHOUSE, INNER CBD!

16/97 Central Lane, Gladstone 4680

House 2 2 2 $370,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is pleased to present 16/97 Central Lane to the market. If you are an astute investor wanting to take advantage of low interest rates...

Tropical Gem West Gladstone

2 Smith Street, West Gladstone 4680

House 3 1 2 $219,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is delighted to be marketing 2 Smith Street For Sale. You are sure to enjoy the fantastic convenience that this central West Gladstone...

Great Family Home With Ample Storage Options

44 Reinaerhoff Crescent, Glen Eden 4680

House 4 2 5 NOW $495,000

Dreaming of owning your own family home situated on a large 1205m2 block with covered parking for 5 vehicles..? Well turn your dreams into reality with this...

First home buyers smash avo-on-toast excuse

TOASTED: A Coast real estate identity and first home buyers say young people should not put home ownership in the "too hard” basket and eat out instead.

Determined first home buyers can get into market

83-year-old told to get out, with nowhere to go

83-year-old pensioner and former mechanic Walter Wallace was shocked to receive a notice on Friday he has two months to vacate his Woombye Caravan Park site.

What happens when 80-year-olds are told they have to go?

Cramptons sell luxurious multi-million dollar home

36 Tourist Rd

The home has views of Table Top Mountain and the Lockyer Valley

5 Gladstone properties on the market for under $100K

BARGAIN: All of these properties have mortgage repayments available from well under $100 each week.

ALL of these properties have mortgage repayments well under $100.

Old Coast timber mill to become $20m housing estate

The developer has described Beerwah as a 'growth corridor'.

Hinterland town to see new $20m master-planned development

'Realistic pricing': Gladstone property bouncing back

Kirkwood for Real Estate, October 13, 2016.

Property gurus say an oversupply is still affecting the market.